Suzanne Bernert, known for her several roles in the entertainment world, has been a part of the industry for quite a long time now. The actress starred in several TV shows and films. She was married to late actor Akhil Mishra, who passed last year. After Akhil's sudden demise, Suzanne was devastated. Now, the actress has been going through another personal hardship as he mother is hospitalized.

Suzanne Bernert shares her mom's health update:

While talking to ETimes TV, Suzanne Bernert revealed that she is going through emotional turmoil as her mother, Monika Bernert, is hospitalized in Kempten, Germany. In a conversation with the portal, the actress shared how her mom-dad has been her support system after her husband, Akhil, passed away. She mentioned that her parents are not in India, but she is close to them.

Speaking about her mom's condition, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress expressed her concern as her mother's health is not good. Suzanne said, "She's currently 72 and has already undergone multiple surgeries. Recently, my mom fell very sick and was admitted to the emergency room on 14th February, after which she has gone through a major operation last Wednesday, and yesterday she fell again. The operation went well, but some complications happened, and she is in ICU for observation only."

The Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat fame revealed that she will be traveling to Germany on March 8. Regarding her upcoming projects, Suzzane disclosed that she has been approached for new projects and will do that once she returns to India.

Speaking about her personal life, Suzanne Bernert got married to actor Akhil Mishra in a civil court on February 3, 2009. They then tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on September 30, 2011. Unfortunately, Akhil passed away recently on September 30, 2023, at the age of 67, after suffering a fall in the kitchen. Akhil was popularly known for playing the role of Librarian Dubey in 3 Idiots.

On the professional front, Suzanne worked in several TV shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Chakravartin Ashoka, Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan, Jhansi Ki Rani and so on.

Pinkvilla wishes Suzanne's mom a speedy recovery!

