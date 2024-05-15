Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been in the news lately for its probable leap. The buzz is that the show will take a leap of around 10 to 12 years. Saubhagyavati Bhava's Karanvir Bohra will be entering the show and might play the character of an obsessive lover to Savi. Pinkvilla gets in touch with Shakti Arora to know more about the leap in the show.

Shakti Arora denies being communicated about the leap

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shakti Arora who plays the character of Ishaan Bhosale in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoke about the leap in the show. He said, "Honestly, I have only read articles about it. I haven't been told anything about the same by the makers. I can't comment much about it unless there's a proper discussion and I have clarity over things. All I know is that a new character is going to be introduced soon in the show."

Take a look at the recent promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Shakti Arora had quit Kundali Bhagya as the show took a generation leap. We asked Arora if he is comfortable with the 10-year leap that is being reported by media portals. He said, "Well, it depends on the story and the characters who'll be in the forefront. I can take a call after hearing the script post-leap, that is if the leap is happening."

Talking about Karanvir Bohra's entry into the show, Shakti Arora said, "I know about it. I just hope the character adds spice into the show and I hope his entry would help the show attract audiences, thereby increasing the TRPs."

More about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The current track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin revolves around Savi's sister Harini gaining consciousness after being in a coma for months. While Ishaan planned to move on with Reeva, he yet again left his important moment with her to check on Harini. Subsequently, Savi's tea stall has been burnt leaving her shattered.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin started with actors Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma playing the characters of Virat, Sai and Pakhi respectively. The generation leap eased out the previous actors, roping in Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma, and Sumit Singh to helm the show.

