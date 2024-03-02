Anupamaa Written Update, Mar 2: Anupama and Anuj comfort Shruti after her parents’s demise in plane crash

Anupamaa, March 2, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Pari asking Anupama why she has brought her to the cafe. Anupama tells her that Kinjal has gone somewhere and so, she had to bring her along to the restaurant. Yashdeep and Vikram are elated to see Pari. Anupama apologizes to Yashdeep for bringing Pari without his permission. Yashdeep doesn’t mind it and asks Anupama about her dance class. Anupama shares about the same and gets worried about the event. Yashdeep tells Anupama to relax. Shruti intervenes in Anupama and Yashdeep’s conversation. Yashdeep lets Shruti and Anupama talk.

Anupama asks Shruti if she is doing well. Shruti doesn’t say anything and looks tense. Anupama then asks her about the wedding date. Shruti says that she doesn’t know if the wedding is getting postponed or canceled. She says her parents are coming to fix the wedding date but she is still unsure if it will even happen. Shruti begins crying. Anupama asks Shruti to calm down and leave everything on time. Shruti gets a call from Anuj.

Anupama shares about Shruti’s ordeal with Yashdeep and blames herself for Shruti’s situation. Shruti ignores Anuj’s call. Anuj comes running to Shruti and tells her that her parents’ flight has crashed. Shruti is stunned at this news. She breaks down. Anupama and Anuj support her.

Hasmuk and Leela come in support of Dimple. Leela tells Dimple to hit Pakhi if she accuses her again in future. Vanraj comes and scolds Pakhi for disappointing him. He asks Dimple, Pakhi and Kavya to follow his orders if they want to stay at the Sha house. Vanraj decides to take Dimple to the USA. He says that he doesn’t want any romance in his absence, leaving Pakhi shocked.

Shruti faints after continuously crying about her parents’ death. Anuj decides to take her home. Yashdeep tells Anupama to accompany them.

Dimple shares with Kavya that she doesn’t want to go to America. She holds Pakhi responsible for all this. Vanraj sees Dimple and Kavya. Kavya asks Vanraj to not punish Dimple. He gives her a stern warning.

Anupama takes care of Shruti. Shruti regrets not visiting India to meet her parents. Kinjal refuses to buy a new bicycle for Pari. Paritosh promises Pari a new cycle and assures Kinjal that he is working hard. He says that he will become a good person. Kinjal credits Anupama for a positive change in Paritosh. Paritosh doesn’t acknowledge Anupama’s efforts.

The doctor asks Anupama and Anuj to take good care of Shruti. Anuj confirms about Shruti’s parents’ death. Shruti regains consciousness and asks Anuj to not leave her side. Anuj gives her assurance of the same. Anupama decides to leave Anuj’s place before Aadya returns. Aadya spots Anupama. The episode ends here.