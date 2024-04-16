Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1261: The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode starts with a stranger saying Abhira is here. Armaan and Ruhi see Abhira lying on the ground and run to her. Armaan holds Abhira in his arms and asks her to wake up. The man sprinkles some water on her face. The man's identity is revealed, and he is the one who kidnapped Abhira. Armaan tells Abhira to get up, fight with him, and pull his ears.

At home, Vidya collides with Manisha, and the glass of milk falls from Vidya's hand. Manisha apologizes and asks if she is fine. Vidya says she is scared. Manisha says it broke by my mistake. Vidya says she feels something wrong is going to happen.

Abhira gains consciousness and asks Armaan not to shout. He says if anything happened to her, then he would have died. The man gets a call. He says he will leave. Armaan thanks him. The man says he was passing by when he heard the sound of the blast and came to find Abhira lying on the ground. Ruhi and Armaan help Abhira get up, and they leave.

The man takes Dadi's call. He says her timing is good; he got the money in time, so she spared Abhira's life. Kaveri warns him to stay away from her family. He says both her daughters are safe and also mentions that he won't leave Kaveri so soon and will call again. Kaverri hangs up the call and decides to tell everyone. She goes and sees Manish talking to Ruhhi over a video call. Ruhi says Armaan saved her first, and Suwarrna expresses gratitude. Manish worries about Abhira. Ruhi says she is resting.

Kaveri thinks she did the right thing by not telling everyone about Abhira and Ruhi. They might have questioned her. Everyone wonders why the kidnappers didn't ask for a ransom. Manoj says Madhav's team is investigating and will find the truth soon. Kajal and Sanjay agree. Kaveri gets worried.

Armaan puts Abhira on the bed. He gives her medicine and asks how will she sleep in such a condition. He removes her bangles and necklace. She thinks of the divorce paper and stops Armaan. Manisha asks the servants to clean Abhira's room. They find Ruhi's love note under Armaan's pillow. Manisha compares it with Abhira's handwriting from her notes and wonders who wrote it. Manoj comes there, and she shows it to him. Manoj asks her not to worry and follows him to the living room, where everyone is waiting for her.

Abhira thanked Armaan for his help and asked him to leave now. Armaan asks her where he should go. Abhira asks about the divorce papers. Armaan says he didn't get it and didn't ask her to sign it. Ruhi stands at the door and looks on. Abhira asks how it made it to his bag. Ruhi enters and says she brought it. Abhira asks her why and says why she is always after breaking their relationship; what does she want to achieve from this?

Ruhi says she is trying to improve his relationship with his family, as Armaan's life has turned upside down since Abhira came. She does something wrong, and he gets busy covering it up. She blames Abhira for everything. Armaan asks them to stop. Abhira says if Armaan treated her as a burden, then he wouldn't have come to save her first today; it was after Abhira made him swear on his mother that he went to save Ruhi.

Ruhi gets angry and leaves. Abhira tells Armaan that Ruhi is nobody's to decide her future. He scolds him all the time, and Ruhi also screams at her. She was not married with her consent, but this is their relationship, and he has no right to make a place for any third person. Armaan tries to touch Abhira's shoulder, but he stops. Abhira sees this in the mirror and cries.

Ruhi recalls Abhira's words. Armaan comes. She says he didn't stop Abhira when she taunted her. He shouts and says he is tired of answering to everyone. Abhira hears the two staff fighting. She says she will sort out the bill and take it from them. She thinks to herself that maybe Armaan also thought so, to take care of the divorce paper on his own, and that's why he didn't tell her. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

