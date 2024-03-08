Anupamaa Written Update, Mar 8: Toshu gets blessings from family after he swears to change himself

Anupamaa, March 8, 2024 episode: The episode commences with Anupama telling Vanraj that Pari and Kinjal were alone at home when the goons came. She asks Vanraj why she shouldn’t doubt Toshu. Vanraj questions Toshu about the goons. He says that he needs to return their money and that’s why they came home. Pari hands over an envelope to Anupama and she recovers her lost money. Toshu gets angry at Anupama and asks her if she is now convinced that he is not a thief.

Kinjal tells Toshu that he has been roaming around like that for the last 5 years and if her money goes missing in future, she will also doubt him. Kinjal goes on to complain about Toshu to Vanraj and Leela. She says Toshu is just wasting his life and hasn’t taken up any proper job in the last 5 years. Kinjal shares how she has been managing her home and work life alone. She reveals that Toshu just goes out to get drunk and play video games. Vanraj shouts at Toshu. Kinjal shocks Vanraj by crediting Anupama for bringing their lives to track.

Pakhi returns home. Hasmukh asks where she went. Pakhi gets irritated and says that Hasmukh doesn’t ask all this from Dimple. Kavya tells Pakhi to mind her tone. Pakhi twists her leg and falls along with the documents she is carrying. Hasmukh and Kavya try to help her but Pakhi stops them out of fear that they might see the proof against Adhik. She goes away leaving Hasmukh and Pakhi wondering about her behavior.

Toshu opens up on his unsuccessful career. He says that he is not a bad person but just a weak man. Toshu recalls how in India, he failed to support Samar and now, he is unable to protect his family. Furthermore, he shares that he migrated from India to give his family a better living but couldn’t get a good job. Toshu apologizes to everyone for disappointing them.

Dimpy tells Kavya that Pakhi is collecting evidence against Adhik. Kavya wonders what proof she must be having. Dimple and Kavya feel Ishani will bear the brunt of Pakhi’s doings. Dimple says if Anupama was with them, the situation would have been different. Kavya agrees.

Toshu assures everyone that he will become a good man now and will return the goon’s money. He tells Kinjal that he will make her proud. Toshu goes on to swear to Anupama he will not do anything wrong. Anupama gets emotional and asks Toshu to begin his life with honesty. Anupama and Vanraj give blessings to Toshu. Toshu expresses gratitude to his family for always forgiving him. Anupama says if he goes astray next time, she will teach him a lesson. Toshu says such a situation will not arise. Anupama leaves everything to God and leaves. Toshu receives a threatening message from goons.

Anuj looks for Anupama at the event. He sees Anupama setting up her stall. They both get awkward. Anupama asks Anuj if he is fine. Anuj says no. Anupama and Anuj hope that the event goes smoothly. Anuj leaves the best of luck tag for Anupama and leaves. Anupama thanked him on a call and said she needed it. She ties it around her wrist.

Yashdeep comes to Anupama and asks her about her journey. Anupama spots Vanraj, Kinjal, and Leela at the event. Toshu goes to Anuj who gives him the responsibility to look after the jewelry event. Toshu says he will fulfill his duty and will not let Anuj down. The episode concludes here.

