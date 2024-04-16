Anupamaa Written Update, April 16: Anupama and Anuj reach the hotel and try to convince the staff to tell them the room number of Aarush. The staff refuses to give Aarush's room number citing that it would be a violation of their hotel policy. Anupama threatens them that she will take legal action if something happens to her daughter. Anuj loses his calm.

Anuj gets hurt:

Meanwhile, Aarush forces himself on Pakhi. Anupama arrives at the right time and saves Pakhi from Aarush. Anupama slaps Aarush and slams him for trying to molest Pakhi. Anupama then slaps Pakhi and reminds her how Vanraj and Toshu warned her to stay away from Aarush. While Anupama is scolding Pakhi, Aarush tries to escape.

However, Anuj catches him and slaps him. The hotel staff intervenes and questions Anuj's behavior. Anuj shouts at the hotel staff saying that Aarush harassed Pakhi. Aarush then tries to attack Anuj with a glass bottle and Anuj defends himself by bringing his hand forward. Anuj gets hurt with the glass bottle. Anupama stops Anuj from going behind Aarush.

Shruti and Aadhya see Anuj and Anupama:

Shruti and Aadhya arrive at a hotel for an exhibition and see Anupama, Anuj and Pakhi there. Anuj explains to Pakhi that she will have to file a police complaint. Anupama asks Anuj if he is okay and he assures her that he is not hurt. Anupama then checks Anuj's hand and finds out that it is bleeding. Aadhya and Shruti are disappointed to see Anupama's care for Anuj. Shruti gets jealous as Anupama wipes the blood with her saree. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Anuj then gives his handkerchief to Anupama and Anupama ties it to his hand. She asks Anuj to go to the hospital but he refuses. The hotel staff informs them that the cops have arrived. Anuj and Anupama then see Shruti and Aadhya and discover that they are angry.

Vanraj and Anupama school Pakhi:

Vanraj tries to hit Pakhi after he learns what happened to her. Everyone stops him. He then reminds her how he had warned her to stay away from him but she didn't listen. Pakhi cries asking why is everyone blaming her as she is the victim. Anupama then slams her for landing herself in trouble and then crying. Anupama scolds Pakhi for her misbehavior.

Pakhi complains saying that she is in a problem. However, Anupama reminds her that she is in a problem because of her misbehavior. Pakhi complains saying that she is a single mother and so she is facing many problems. Anupama schools her for being a bad mother and being dependent on Vanraj for her finances.

Vanraj agrees with Anupama and tells Pakhi that she will not let anyone stay in peace. Pakhi rudely tells him that he should stop interfering in her life. Vanraj then warns saying that if Pakhi doesn't improve then everyone will cut all ties with her. Anupama also warns Pakhi to get on the right track. Anupama then tells Vanraj to go and register the case and take Anuj's help as he is the witness in this case.

Vanraj taunts Anupama asking why is Anuj always at the scene. Anupama and Vanraj get into a war of words and she walks away.

Anuj tries to explain to Aadhya how and why he and Anupama were together. Shruti suggests doing shanti pooja prior to their wedding. Anuj agrees.

Baa consoles Anupama:

Anupama cries recalling how Anuj got hurt because of her. Baa arrives and consoles Anupama. Baa says she is planning to do Ramnavmi pooja before they return to India. She requests Anupama to be a part of it. Baa consoles Anupama as the latter cries thinking about her children. She asks Anupama if Aarush got arrested and Anupama tells him that he is not arrested.

Anuj thinks about Anupama. Aadhya arrives and warns Anuj to only think about Shruti as they are getting married. Shruti arrives and suggests that they should go to Ramnavmi Pooja. Anuj and Aadhya agree. Shruti asks Anuj whether he is nervous. Anuj explains to her how he needs time and space. Shruti gets worried.

Advertisement

Anupama and everyone arrive at Ramnavmi celebrations to seek blessings. Bijee and Baa get into a fun banter. Anupama prays to Lord Ram and sees Anuj. Anupama and Anuj see each other. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Written Update, April 15: Aarush misbehaves with Pakhi; Anupama and Anuj rush for her rescue