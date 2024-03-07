Anupamaa Written Update, March 7: Baa and Vanraj change the topic when Anupama asks about Kavya's daughter Maahi and Pakhi. Kinjal praises Anupama's handmade tea. Vanraj then adds that Toshu had a problem with Anupama but still, he allowed her to stay at his house. Anupama quickly replies to him that she has a space for herself and is independent.

Anupama tells Vanraj that she comes to Toshu's house to help Kinjal and to take care of Pari. She mentions that she is not dependent on anyone. Kinjal goes to call Toshu, and Anupama leaves to make tea. Vanraj points out how Anupama's behavior has changed after coming to America.

Baa then asks Vanraj to change his attitude towards Anupama because she will answer him whenever he insults her. Baa then praises Yashdeep's personality and wonders if he is married or not. Kinjal and Baa discuss the importance of relationships as they make tea.

Kinjal asks Anupama if she feels awkward seeing Vanraj. She explains how her life is dramatic and mentions that god is creating more problems for her.

Toshu meets Vanraj:

Toshu arrives home. Vanraj and Toshu cry inconsolably as they embrace each other. While having tea, Vanraj and Baa express their hurt feelings as Toshu didn't call them even once. Vanraj reveals that Toshu only called to inquire about Anupama and told him not to inform Anupama that he is living in America. Anupama is shocked to hear this revelation.

Vanraj becomes emotional as he asks Toshu if he didn't think about him even once. Toshu apologizes for his behavior and informs them that he has secured a new job in Anuj's company. He also mentions that Anupama is setting up a stall at Anuj's event. Vanraj laughs and mocks Anupama for her seemingly endless love triangle. Vanraj then criticizes Toshu for working in Anuj's company.

Vanraj learns about Anuj's engagement:

Vanraj asks Toshu to leave Anuj's company and join his company's branch in America. Toshu refuses and argues that he just started the job and doesn't wish to change as Anuj's company is one of the top companies. Anupama then wishes everyone good night and expresses her desire to sleep as she has an event the next day.

Baa insists that she wait as she wants to talk to her all night, but Anupama declines, stating that she has a lot of work for the event. Vanraj then mocks Anupama for being professional, and Anupama walks away. Vanraj considers talking to Anupama about signing the property papers. He then asks Toshu about Choti Anu.

Toshu informs them that she stays with Anuj and reveals that Anuj is engaged. Baa expresses shock, mentioning that he has moved on from Anupama. Vanraj feels happy upon hearing this news.

Yashdeep reveals not liking Vanraj:

Yashdeep and Bijee discuss how Anupama's life is in more turmoil as her first husband and Baa have returned to her life. Yashdeep reveals that he doesn't like Vanraj because he was very rude to Anupama even after meeting her for the first time in five years. He compares Vanraj to Anuj and mentions that Anuj is a kind person as he treats Anupama well.

Kavya and Baapuji worry about Anupama:

Kavya and Baapuji express their concern for Anupama and wonder how she managed to stay there alone. Baapuji worries about Anupama's reaction after learning about the property papers. He shares how Vanraj and Baa never allowed Anupama to live in peace and will continue to taunt her.

Alone, Anupama breaks down recalling Vanraj and Baa's past behavior towards her. She feels helpless as she struggles to deal with all the problems. She listens to songs and motivates herself to focus on the present and not dwell on the past.

Anupama blames Toshu:

As Anupama is about to leave for work in the morning, Baa asks her why she didn't prepare breakfast. Anupama tells her that she didn't do it and that Kinjal will handle it. She reminds Baa that people change with time and she has to rush for work, so they should take care of breakfast themselves. Before leaving, Anupama checks her bag and discovers that the money Yashdeep gave her is missing.

Anupama informs everyone that her boss gave her money to buy things for the stall. She looks at Toshu as she mentions that the money is missing. Toshu becomes angry, stating that he didn't take the money from her bag. Anupama suggests that he must have taken it to repay the goons. Baa and Vanraj are shocked to hear about the goons.

When Vanraj asks Toshu about the goons, the latter tells him not to interfere as it is his personal matter. Toshu continues arguing with Anupama, insisting that he didn't take the money. Anupama grows worried and demands that Toshu return her money.

Vanraj gets furious:

Anupama and Toshu argue over the missing money. She tells him that no one else could have stolen it except him. Vanraj becomes furious at Anupama and admonishes her for calling Toshu a 'thief'. Anupama informs Vanraj that Toshu has done many bad things in the last five years and that Kinjal told her everything. Vanraj defends Toshu, insisting that he is not a thief.

Anupama and Vanraj engage in a heated argument. Vanraj accuses Anupama of developing an attitude and warns her not to call Toshu a thief. Baapuji grows worried as Vanraj and Baa's phones are unreachable. He expresses concern for Anupama, but Kavya assures him that everything will be fine.

Baa questions Anupama for suspecting Toshu of stealing the money. Anupama reveals that Toshu was working with unsavory people and took a loan from them. She tells them that he is unable to repay the money and that goons come to their house with guns to demand payment. Vanraj and Baa are shocked to hear this. Vanraj recalls Samar's death, which was caused by gunfire. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

