Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Mar 3: Kaveri allows Charu to do an internship; Ruhi argues with Armaan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, March 3, 2024 episode: The episode kicks off with Vidya convincing Kaveri about allowing Charu to continue her internship. She says that their children share everything with them and so, she should trust her upbringing. Vidya tells Kaveri to trust the values she has taught her children and consider giving them some freedom. Abhira also persuades Kaveri by saying that Charu is quite hard working and she has won many cases. Abhira assures Kaveri that one day, Charu will make her proud and it doesn’t really matter whether a son or daughter makes the family proud. Armaan too supports Abhira and adds that Charu will be his and Abhira’s responsibility and they will not let anything wrong happen to her until she finishes off her internship. Kaveri finally says yes to Charu’s job. Charu promises Kaveri about not letting her down in any way. Kaveri kisses her forehead and gives her blessings to Charu.

Charu apologizes to Armaan for her bad behavior. He says he didn’t mind as she was stressed. Abhira asks Charu to never call Armaan an outsider. Charu promises the same and hugs Armaan.

Armaan comes to his room and spots Abhira dancing. Armaan also puts on the glasses and begins dancing with Abhira. He ends up hugging her. Ruhi witnesses their romance. Abhira gets away and makes Armaan recall that their marriage is contractual. Armaan gives a tense expression. Abhira laughs at him and says he should relax because she knows it was a friendly hug, and not anything else. Abhira tells Armaan that he isn’t her type of guy and she will never fall in love with him. She also jokes about the possibility of Armaan developing feelings for her. Ruhi gets worried. Armaan says he is not mad to fall in love with Abhira. Abhira almost trips on the edge of the bed but Armaan saves her. Abhira asks Armaan if either of them falls for the other one, what will happen? Armaan pulls Abhira close to him and assures that such a situation will never arise. They both joke with each other.

Advertisement

Abhira brings in Ruhi and asks her to say a few words in her praise. Ruhi does so. Armaan asks them to change the topic. Abhira says their marriage will end in a year, and after that, Armaan can marry his ex. Manish says only he will decide for Ruhi’s happiness. Armaan tells Abhira that the situation has changed now. Abhira says time does change but love remains. Ruhi wishes them goodnight and leaves. She breaks down. Armaan comes to her and asks why she is hurt when she doesn’t care about their relationship. Ruhi argues with him. Armaan says he doesn’t feel good when she cries. Ruhi asks him to find some way. Armaan says their relationship is over now as Ruhi is his younger brother’s wife. He says they cannot change the reality and Ruhi needs to understand that she is Ruhi Rohit Poddar for him. Ruhi reprimands Armaan and says he never knows what will happen tomorrow. The episode concludes here.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Mar 2: Abhira wins over Kaveri; Armaan tries to help Charu