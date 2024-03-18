Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, March 18: Armaan makes an apology to Abhira for misbehaving

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, March 18, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Abhira inattentively walking on the road and almost colliding with Ruhi’s car. Ruhi worries about Abhira and offers her a lift. Abhira ignites an argument with her and questions why she is always against her. Abhira says that she thought Ruhi would understand her situation, but she did not. She also talks about her mother, Akshara’s dreams. Ruhi agrees with Abhira. Abhira asks Ruhi to stay away.

At Goenka house, Swarna informs Manish about Kaveri winning the case. He wishes good for Poddars. Surekha says until Abhira is with them, nothing can go right. Swarna says they won the case because of Abhira. Manish feels proud of Abhira and is sure that Abhira will bring happiness into Ruhi’s life, too.

Armaan brings Kaveri home. As Vidya welcomed her, Abhira appeared and stood beside Kaveri, leaving everyone stunned. Kaveri goes to her room. Ruhi says that had Abhira not reached court on time with the evidence, Kaveri would have been jailed. Sanjay badmouths Abhira. He accuses her of first bringing trouble and then acting like a hero. Manoj says Kaveri is just hurt because a family member didn’t trust her. Ruhi plans for a family dinner to uplift everyone’s mood. Aryan asks Abhira not to take Sanjay’s words to her heart. They all go and prepare for the celebrations to mark Kaveri’s victory.

Madhav shows his support to Abhira and credits her for Kaveri’s win at the court. He tells Vidya to accept Abhira as her daughter-in-law. Manisha agrees with Madhav. She says that Armaan and Abhira need to spend some quality time together.

Armaan starts shifting Abhira’s stuff to their room. Abhira refuses to change the room. Armaan tries to convince her, but she complains that everyone except her has the right to say anything to him. Whenever she says something, he gets angry. Abhira calls herself a burden on Armaan and leaves.

Charu thanked God for not letting anybody know she kept the contract papers in Dev’s cabin. Abhira overhears her confession and bashes Charu for overlooking even Kaveri due to her career. Abhira says your mistake would have landed Kaveri behind bars. Charu asks for forgiveness and asks Abhira not to reveal the truth to her family. Abhira agrees. Charu thanks her.

Armaan hugs Abhira tightly and thanks her for keeping their family’s honor intact. Abhira does not reciprocate as she feels Armaan will flip again. She then learns about Armaan’s wounds. When questioned about them, Armaan shares that he got the injuries during the stone-pelting incident outside court. Abhira gives hot fomentation to Armaan, and they share some romantic moments together.

Ruhi feels she is getting rude to Abhira because of Armaan. She thinks of talking to Abhira but then stops and decides to do that later as Abhira is angry at present.

Abhira and Armaan have a cute banter as she helps him with his wound. Armaan pulls Abhira closer to him, leaving her shocked. The episode ends here.

