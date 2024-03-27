Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1241: The Episode starts with Abhira asking Armaan to sing. She sits on top of the car and plays a song. Armaan starts singing and acting. Abhira laughs and rolls over on the floor. Armaan notices her on the floor and tries to pick her up. He says he is a lawyer, not a joker, to entertain Abhira.

Abhira says that she started laughing after seeing Armaan sing. Armaan tries to leave, but Abhira requests that he do one more thing. As Armaan denies it, Abhira blackmails him by calling Dadi Sa. Armaan asks her to stop blackmailing and tells her to say what she wishes to see him do.

Manish consoles Ruhi. He asks her to remember those who left but not hold on to their memories. Surekha says they are here for Ruhi but won't be there forever. Ruhi breaks down. Surekha explains that Ruhi has to move on and think about her own good. The Poddars treat her like a daughter, but she is not their real daughter.

RRuhi says she cannot leave the Poddar residence because someone whom she loves a lot stays there. Manish looks confused and asks about whom she is talking about. Swarna stops Ruhi and says she is talking about Rohit since he was her husband. Ruhi looks confused and leaves. Swarna asks her not to tell anyone about Armaan.

Abhira jumps on the trampoline and asks Armaan to join her. He says no. She teases him and says he will have knee pain as he is old. Abhira says she loves enjoying life and continues to jump. He says he doesn't like jumping like kids. Armaan gets up on the trampoline and starts jumping. Abhira tries to spoil his hair. They have fun. They lie on the trampoline, and Armaan says thanks to Abhira. As he turns, he sees Abhira is gone.

Charu returns and kicks the mandap, remembering Dev and his conversation. Ruhi looks for Armaan. Abhira and Ruhi see each other. Armaan comes and sees the mandap falling; he runs to save Abhira, asking Ruuhi to move from there, too. Manish comes and holds Ruhi. Armaan and Abhira get covered under a big sheet. Abhira jokes, and Armaan asks her to keep her eyes open.

Manish asks Ruhi if she is okay. He says he should help Abhira and Armaan. Ruhi says they have each other; they don't need anyone's help. They leave.

Armaan and Abhira come out, and he wonders where Ruhi is. Madhav comes and asks Abhira if she is fine. Abhira says Madhav is the only one who always worries for her. He says that he has the right to worry about his daughter. Abhira gets emotional and says this is the first time someone has called her daughter. Madhav says that since she came into Armaan's life, he has always called her daughter, but she keeps calling him Armaan's dad, Madhu, and other names.

Abhira asks him to get serious and think twice. Madhhav says she can call him Papa. Abhrira looks at Armaan and cries. She bends down to touch his feet, but stumbles, Armaan and Madhav hold her. Madhav blesses her. She says he gave her the world's biggest gift.

Ruhi cries and recalls Armaan's words when he says in front of the family that his and Abhira's marriage is based on love. Abhira gets jalebis and surprises Ruhi under the table. Ruhi cries and says she doesn't want to talk to Abhira. Abhira says she can't bear to hide the truth about their marriage; she wants to tell the truth to Armaan's family; he said they love each other. Ruhi asks if there is love. Abhira calls Ruhi funny and says there can never be love between her and khadusmaan.

Ruhi asks her to have jalebis. She says she has to tell them a secret. Abhira encourages her to tell the family the truth. On the other hand, Vidya sees Manisha giving Dadi two pills. She stops Dadi from taking them and says she needs only one pill at this time. Manisha says sorry. Dadi takes the pill.

Abhira gets on the table and announces that someone wants to tell everyone her feelings. She takes Ruhi's name. Everyone stands and stares. Ruhi gets up on the table and says she wants to tell something; it hurts her, and she wants to tell the truth. Armaan rushes. Swarna and Armaan look at each other. Abhira asks her to tell the truth. Dadi gets angry and asks Ruhi to say. Ruhi says that before marrying Rohit, she had someone else in her life, and that was Armaan. Everyone is shocked. The episode ends here.

