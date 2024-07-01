'MJ coming through’: BTS’ Jungkook’s Standing Next to You gets praised by legendary singer Diana Ross

BTS’ Jungkook released his debut solo album GOLDEN back in November 2023. However, even months later, his songs from this successful album continue to soar high on musical platforms. At the same time, while he basks in the success, the legendary singer Diana Riss herself has called his songs great.

BTS' Jungkook receives special mention from pop legend Diana Ross

On July 1, Diana Ross took to her website and mentioned Jungkook saying that she really likes his songs and music videos. In particular, she mentioned his smash-hit track Standing Next to You from his debut studio album GOLDEN.

‘MJ coming through the moves’, the pop singer compared Jungkook’s performance with the legendary Michael Jackson’s iconic dance. In addition, Diana Ross also praised Jungkook’s backup dancers, saying they were fantastic.

What an iconic moment!

More about Jungkook's Standing Next to You and solo album GOLDEN

Standing Next to You is Jungkook’s debut solo album GOLDEN title track. Released on November 3, 2023, the song was accompanied by a breathtaking music video, which became an instant fan favorite.

For months, this smash-hit track dominated Billboard, iTunes, Spotify, and more global charts, cementing the BTS maknae’s name in the worldwide music scene. Currently, the song has racked up over 130 million views on YouTube, while also surpassing 700 million unfiltered streams on Spotify.

The other songs from Jungkook’s album GOLDEN also set many records on various platforms. Seven, 3D, Closer to You, Yes or No, Please Don’t Change, Hate You, Somebody, Too Sad to Dance, and, Shot Glass of Tears, all the songs from this album became instant hits, further solidifying the singer's status as a global icon.

More about Jungkook's current activities

On the recent work front, Jungkook has released a new solo single Never Let Go on June 7. It is a part of BTS FESTA 2024, marking the group’s 11th debut anniversary on June 13.

Alongside other members, he is currently completing his mandatory military service which he enlisted in December 2023. According to updates, with bandmate Jimin, the Seven singer will most likely be discharged in June 2025.

Get to know Diana Ross

Diana Ross is a pop legend and actress who ruled the music industry for decades. Some of her greatest hits include Endless Love, Upside Down, The Boss, Chain Reaction, and more.

