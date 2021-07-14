Ahead of Toofaan release, a look at Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag won appreciation from audience and critics alike and eventually ended up being the first Rs 100 crore earner for Farhan Akhtar. Details

After the success of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra are reuniting on the boxing drama, Toofaan. The makers have clarified at multiple instances that Toofaan isn’t a biopic, but a fictional underdog tale of a street fighter in Mumbai going ahead to become a force to reckon with. However, over the last one month, the makers have unveiled multiple assets, showcasing the journey of all the hard-work that went into Farhan learning the sport. As the film premieres on July 16, here’s a look at how the last collaboration of this duo fared at the box-office.

The Milkha Singh Biopic released on July 12 in 2013 and it was among the keenly awaited films of the year ever since the makers unveiled the theatrical trailer. The launch of the trailer was followed by the release of songs like Zinda, Mera Yaar, Maston Ka Jhund, Slow Motion and the title track, which met with a positive response. The pre-release vibe translated into the film opening with a bang at the box-office, as it emerged as the career best opener for Farhan Akhtar.

The film raked in Rs 8.50 crore on its opening day, and recorded an upward trend through the weekend with its three-day biz in the range of Rs 32 crore. The film won appreciation from audience and critics alike and eventually ended up being the first 100 crore earner for Farhan Akhtar. The lifetime collection of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag stood at Rs 112 crore, and back in 2013, it was the fifth highest grossing film of the year.

As a cherry on top, the film won a National Award for being the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Will Toofaan live on to the legacy of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag? Do let us know!

