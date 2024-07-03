A Nobody’s Way Up To An Exploration Hero LV Episode 1: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Anime fans have much to look forward to with the upcoming release of A Nobody’s Way Up To An Exploration Hero LV Episode 1. This new series, based on the popular light novel by Kaito, promises an exciting mix of adventure, fantasy, and heroism. With anticipation building, here's everything fans need to know about the first episode, from the release date to the expected plot and more.

But first, what is A Nobody’s Way Up to an Exploration Hero LV about?

A Nobody’s Way Up To An Exploration Hero LV follows the journey of Kaito Takagi, a seemingly ordinary high school student with low stats, classified as a ‘mob character.’ In a world where dungeons have appeared in Japan, Kaito spends his days hunting slimes to earn pocket money while secretly admiring his childhood friend, the class idol.

This unremarkable routine is disrupted when he encounters a rare golden slime. Upon defeating it, Kaito obtains a ‘Servant Card,’ an extremely rare item worth billions that allows the summoning of mythical beings. When he uses the card, he summons a breathtakingly beautiful Valkyrie.

This event sets Kaito on the path from being a mere mob character to becoming a renowned exploration hero. A Nobody’s Way Up To An Exploration Hero LV combines elements of modern fantasy and intense battles, making for a rather engaging storyline.

A Nobody’s Way Up To An Exploration Hero LV Episode 1: Release date and where to stream

A Nobody’s Way Up to an Exploration Hero LV Episode 1 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at 10 pm JST in Japan. Internationally, this translates to a daytime release the same day at around 1 pm GMT / 6 am PT / 9 am ET. Keep in mind that the exact release times can vary by individual location and time zones.

In Japan, the series will be airing on Tokyo MX first before airing on Television Nagasaki, BS Nippon, and AT-X. Moreover, A Nobody’s Way Up to an Exploration Hero LV Episode 1 will be available for free streaming on ABEMA at 10 pm JST on July 6. Subsequent episodes will require a subscription for viewing.

Expected plot of A Nobody’s Way Up To An Exploration Hero LV Episode 1

A Nobody’s Way Up To An Exploration Hero LV Episode 1 will be titled The Mob Aims To Be A Hero, according to the anime’s official website. The episode introduces Kaito, the ‘mob character’ that will become our protagonist upon finding a Servant Card, a rare and immensely valuable item capable of summoning legendary beings.

Deciding to use the card, Kaito will summon a stunning Valkyrie named Sylphy, marking the beginning of his transformation into a hero. The first episode will not only introduce the primary characters and the fantasy setting of the series but also establish the rules and dynamics of the world Kaito inhabits.

Viewers will be treated to an engaging mix of character development, action, and the magical elements that define the series. In addition, the series features an opening theme song titled Up Start by Amatsuki and an ending theme, Strobe Fantasy by May'n. Fans of the light novel and newcomers alike are sure to be captivated by the thrilling adventures that await in A Nobody’s Way Up To An Exploration Hero LV Episode 1.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

