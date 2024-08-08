Anime Leaks: What All Has Been Targeted By Leakers So Far?

Leaks about an upcoming show's release date, plot, and cast are common, but this week, entire episodes of some popular series were circulating online. Netflix Anime suffered the most, as some of its popular ones that were set to premiere this year, leaked online. These leaks are among the largest we have seen in recent times.

The entire season of Netlix’s Terminator Zero has been leaked. The low-quality episodes have a lot of timestamps and watermarks, but there is no confirmation whether these are actual production episodes. We will have to wait until the official release of the series to confirm. Episodes of Dandadan and Ranma ½ were also leaked.

News of the leaks broke out on X (formerly known as Twitter) with the links being available on several public forum sites like 5chan and BitTorrent. The leaks initially included the opening and ending themes of the series, before entire episodes and in some cases, the entire season being made available, way ahead of its release schedule.

The highly awaited MAPPA remake of Ranma ½ was scheduled to premiere at Anime NYC 2024, but 3 episodes were leaked. The series was set to release on October 5th, 2024, worldwide. As of August 7, 2024, all 12 episodes of Ranma ½ have been leaked. All episodes of Terminator Zero, another Netflix project, have surfaced online.

Advertisement

Dandadan, which was set to premiere the first three episodes in September 2024, leaked ahead of its schedule. The series was set for theatrical screenings before premiering on Netflix, worldwide, in October 2024. Information regarding each episode has also been leaked on the torrent websites.

Crunchyroll’s Re:Zero Season 3 also suffered the same fate. A 90-minute special, titled Gekijō-gata was leaked ahead of its premiere in October 2024. Apart from the series, the entire Mononoke the Movie: Phantom in the Rain has been leaked. This comes after the movie had a recent theatrical release in Japan.

With the film yet to get an International distribution license, the studio is likely to suffer huge losses. No official statement from Netflix or Crunchyroll is available as of writing, however, many creators spoke up about the situation. Stephanie Sheh, a popular voice actor took to X (Formerly Twitter) to request fans to not watch the leaks. While fans may be excited about getting early access to the shows, it is often the creators and studios who suffer heavy losses. We kindly encourage our readers to support the creators by waiting for the official release of the episodes.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 8 Historical Anime Set in the Sengoku Period To Watch This Week