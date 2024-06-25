Dandadan's First Three Episodes to Premiere in Theaters This September; Deets Inside

The Dandadan anime will release its first three episodes worldwide, starting in North America on September 13, 2024, and in Asia on August 31, Europe on September 7, and the rest of the world in mid-September. The Creepy Nuts duo was confirmed for the opening theme song.

Dandadan, a supernatural series by Shonen Jump, is a thrilling addition to the Chainsaw Man fanbase. Its stunning art and animation, along with its underrated title, make it a must-watch for fans of the popular anime series.

Dandadan is set to premiere its first three episodes on theater

Dandadan, a popular manga by Yukinobu Tatsu, is set to debut in theaters in the fall. The anime adaptation, licensed by GKIDS, will be available on multiple streaming platforms and will feature the first three episodes. Dandadan has been a hit on Shueisha's Jump+ platform since its inception in 2021. The show is expected to attract a new audience and has been licensed for theatrical and home entertainment rights.

Dandadan won't be hitting screens in full until sometime later this October, but GKIDS has announced that they will actually be hosting the world premiere of the new anime across theaters on September 13th in North America.

The new event dubbed DAN DA DAN: FIRST ENCOUNTER, will not only feature the early premiere of the anime's first three episodes but will also feature an exclusive interview with original creator Yukinobu Tatsu and editor Shihei Lin, director for the anime Fuga Yamashiro, and the voices behind Momo Ayase and Okarun, Shion Wakayama and Natsuki Hanae respectively.

Dandadan is set to release in full in October. The show will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu, ADN, and Muse. Directed by Fuga Yamashiro at Science SARU, the series features Hiroshi Seko as the director, Kensuke Ushio as the composer, Naoyuki Onda as the character designer, and Yoshimichi Kameda as the alien and monster designer.

The voice cast currently includes the likes of Shion Wakayama as Momo Ayase, Natsuki Hanae as Okarun, Mayumi Tanaka as Turbo-Granny, Kazuya Nakai as Alien Serpo, Nana Mizuki as Seiko, Ayane Sakura as Aira Shiratori, and Kaito Ishikawa as Jiji.

GKIDS teases Dandadan as such:

"DAN DA DAN follows Momo, a high school girl from a family of spirit mediums, and her classmate Okarun, an occult freak. The two of them start talking after Momo rescues Okarun from getting bullied. However, an argument ensues between them – Momo believes in ghosts but denies aliens, and Okarun believes in aliens but denies ghosts. To make the mutual deniers believe in each other, Momo goes to an abandoned hospital known for its UFO sightings, and Okarun goes to a tunnel that is said to be haunted. In each place, they encounter overwhelming paranormal activity that transcends comprehension. Amid these predicaments, Momo awakens her hidden power and Okarun gains the power of a curse to challenge the paranormal forces! Their fateful love begins as well!? The story of the occult battle and adolescence starts!"

Dandadan’s animation is one of Science Saru’s best

The new trailer for Dandadan showcases the visuals of the manga, known for its kinetic fight choreography and detailed illustrations. The animation is a perfect replica of the manga's style, combining creative and great art. Dandadan is poised to be one of the best-looking Science Saru productions in years, with promotional material currently in progress.

GKIDS, the English distributor of Dandadan, has announced that the first three episodes will premiere in theaters on September 13, a month before its TV air date. The release will feature a special interview with author Yukinobu Tatsu, editor Shihei Lin, and the cast and crew. GKIDS is confident in Dandadan's success and is putting a lot of faith in its success.

Another major takeaway from the new Dandadan trailer is that it gives a big hint of the anime’s length. With the latest trailer revealing that Jiji will be in the anime, that means that the Dandadan anime is set to cover the first seven volumes of the manga, as that would complete the Evil Eye arc Jiji is introduced in.

Ideally, that will be done through a two-cour series, and if the execution lives up to what’s been shown off in the trailers, then Dandadan will go down as an anime that perfectly follows Chainsaw Man’s legacy, and then some.

