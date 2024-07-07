Arifureta Season 3 Unveils Release Window With New PV; Deets Inside

Arifureta, which is a popular anime franchise, is coming back with its anticipated third season this year. In a recent promotional video which came out on July 5, the anime staff unveiled the season’s release window as well as the opening theme song.

Based on the light novel series written by Ryo Shirakome and illustrated by Takayaki, the first season of the Arifureta anime came out in July 2019. The second season of the anime came out in January 2022 and this year, we will finally get to see the third season of it.

Arifureta season 3 new PV revealed its release window

The most important information that was provided in the new PV that came out on July 5 was the release window for Arifureta season 3. According to the announcement, the series will come out in October of 2024, but we do not know the exact release date as of yet. Other than that, the video also unveiled the opening theme song of the anime, which is Unending Wish, performed by Void_Chords and MindaRyn. Void_Chords is known for its music in projects like Sk8- The Infinity and Wind Breaker.

The new trailer also gave us a little glimpse into what the third season of Arifureta is going to be about. It started with a few RabbitMen talking together, and they looked similar to Shea. After that, we saw Hajime, who looked pretty enthusiastic about something. After that, we saw a blonde girl who is the princess of the Heilig Kingdom, being assaulted by two men. The trailer then continued with some women from the RabbitMan tribe slaying some men and then shifting again to some people attacking Shea, who defeated them quickly. Then we saw Hajime attacking the men who were assaulting the princess earlier. The trailer ended with another scene with Shea.

What to expect from Arifureta season 3

The new PV for the third season of Arifureta unveiled some new characters and their voice actors that we will see in the series. This includes Minoru Shiraishi as Baius D. Hoelscher, Rikiya Koyama as Gahard D. Hoelscher, and Noriko Shiibasaki as Liliana S.B. Heilig.

Even though we do not have an official synopsis for the third season of the anime, from the trailer, we can guess that we will see Hajime and his party enter the hometown of Shea. There, they will likely encounter people from the RabbitMan tribe. More details will be unveiled as the release window gets closer and we will get a better look at the plot of the third season as well.

