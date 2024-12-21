Arifureta Season 3 Episode 10: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode saw Hajime decide to use the Everlasting Compass to return to his original world. He then confessed his complex feelings for Shea, realizing he had fallen in love with her, and added her to his group of lovers alongside Yue.

After discussing their future, Hajime mentioned they needed to retrieve Yue from her home. Fans also saw the antagonists plotting their next ambush, seemingly even stronger than before. Don’t miss Arifureta Season 3 Episode 10 to find out how Hajime and his party handle this ordeal. Keep reading to discover the release date, expected plot and more.

Arifureta Season 3 Episode 10: Release date and where to stream

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest Season 3 Episode 10 is expected to be released on December 23, 2024. However, this release date, along with the schedule for the final episodes, remains unconfirmed, possibly due to production delays.

The series will take another break on January 6, 2024. Upon release, Arifureta Season 3 Episode 10 will first air on AT-X, followed by broadcasts on Tokyo MX and BS11. It will also be available on platforms like ABEMA, d Anime Store, and Crunchyroll.

Expected plot in Arifureta Season 3 Episode 10

Arifureta Season 3 Episode 10 will be titled ‘The Final Labyrinth,’ as per the anime’s official site. It will follow Hajime and his party as they venture into the last labyrinth in the Schnee Snowfield. Alongside the Hero’s Party, they will face mysterious enemies in a treacherous glass maze.

The labyrinth will introduce doppelgängers resembling Hajime and his companions, potentially serving as a psychological trial akin to the Haltina Labyrinth. Arifureta Season 3 Episode 10 will also see Kouki display begin to display some odd behavior.

Advertisement

Arifureta Season 3 Episode 9 recap

Arifureta Season 3 Episode 9, titled Changing Heart, sees Hajime and his party emerge victorious from the Haltina Labyrinth, gaining powerful relics. With their goal of returning to Earth now clear, they relax in Verbengen. However, tension arises when the princess displays excessive affection toward Hajime, prompting Shea to slap her.

Hajime reassures Shea of her importance to him, culminating in his heartfelt confession. Meanwhile, ominous developments unfold as previous antagonists begin amassing an army of undead soldiers, hinting at an impending confrontation in Arifureta Season 3 Episode 9.

For more updates from the Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.