Arifureta Season 3 Episode 8: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode began saw Hajime and his party resume their journey through the Haltina Labyrinth after waking, only to realize that the dream trap was only just the beginning of even more dangerous trials. Having defeated the aphrodisiac slime monster, the group now faces a new, terrifying challenge while their feelings for each other are reversed.

Don’t miss Arifureta Season 3 Episode 8 for more; keep reading to find out everything you need to know, including the release date, where to watch it, the expected plot and a recap of the last episode’s events.

Arifureta Season 3 Episode 8: Release date and where to stream

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest Season 3 Episode 8 will air on Monday, December 2, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST on AT-X, with subsequent broadcasts on Tokyo MX and BS11 later that evening. Keep in mind that the release times may vary by region and time zone.

Arifureta Season 3 Episode 8 will also be available for streaming on Japanese platforms like ABEMA and d Anime Store. For international viewers, it will be accessible on Crunchyroll, with additional local streaming options, including Bilibili, Aniplus, and other regional services.

Expected plot in Arifureta Season 3 Episode 8

Arifureta Season 3 Episode 8 will be titled ‘Hope In These Hands,’ as per the anime’s official website. The episode will see the aftermath of the magic from the previous trial, which has caused a drastic emotional reversal among Hajime's group.

With the spell twisting their feelings, Hajime and his group have begun to view one another as enemies while finding themselves have a strange affection for the terrifying cockroach-like enemies. Despite the distorted emotions, Hajime and Yue’s actions against their opponents will remain consistent in Arifureta Season 3 Episode 8.

Arifureta Season 3 Episode 7 recap

Arifureta Season 3 Episode 7, titled A Devilish Trial, begins with Hajime observing his teammates in enchanted coffins, experiencing dreams where he is their lover. He frees Yue first, and they share an intimate moment.

Gradually, Shea, Tio, and Shizuku awaken, but the Hero’s Party remains entranced. Hajime directs Shizuku to use magic to awaken them. Continuing their journey, they encounter rain mixed with slime containing a powerful aphrodisiac, leaving everyone except Tio incapacitated.

After neutralizing its effects, they confront flying cockroaches, culminating in a giant cockroach's appearance. Amid the chaos, a bright light flashes, and Arifureta Season 3 Episode 7 ends as Hajime and Yue express a vivid mutual hatred.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.