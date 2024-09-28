Arifureta Season 3 Episode 1: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The Season 3 announcement of Arifureta: From Commonplace to the World's Strongest has had fans looking forward to the continuation of Hajime Nagumo’s adventure in the fantasy world. With the release date out, fans can ensure they don’t miss the episode as it drops.

Don’t miss Arifureta Season 3 Episode 1 with more of Hajime’s labyrinthine explorations and battles against both old enemies and new threats. Here's everything you need to know before the next season begins.

Arifureta Season 3 Episode 1: Release date and where to stream

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest Season 3 Episode 1 is scheduled for release on October 14, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST on AT-X, with subsequent airings on Tokyo MX and BS11 later that night. Keep in mind that the exact release time may vary by region and time zone.

Season 3 will feature 16 episodes, and Arifureta Season 3 Episode 1 will likely be streamed internationally on Crunchyroll shortly after its release in Japan, as with the previous seasons. The new season will continue Hajime Nagumo’s adventures, with updated character designs revealed for Hajime, Yue, Shea, and others.

Expected plot in Arifureta Season 3 Episode 1

Following the battle against Freid and the Demon Army in the capital, Arifureta Season 3 Episode 1 is expected to explore the aftermath of the attack. Episode 1 will likely focus on Hajime’s classmates delivering Princess Liliana to the empire, seeking aid for the ravaged kingdom of Heiligh.

Along the way, they may encounter the Haulia tribe, now embroiled in a conflict against imperial forces in Arifureta Season 3 Episode 1. As Hajime learns that Cam, Shea's father and the Haulia chieftain, has been captured by the empire, he is expected to pledge his full strength to free him.

Arifureta Season 2 recap

In Arifureta Season 2, Hajime Nagumo and his party ventured into the perilous Gruen Desert after Kaori joined them, having confessed her feelings to Hajime. They encountered a noble named Bize, who suffers from mana overload, leading them to Ankaji, where the water supply has been tainted.

Hajime’s group helped the afflicted residents before entering the Gruen Volcano labyrinth. After surviving a battle with Freid, a general from the Demon Army, they narrowly escape an erupting volcano, with Tio escaping to Ankaji while the others find an alternative exit.

After regrouping in the ocean city of Erisen, where Myu was reunited with her mother in Arifureta Season 2, Hajime’s group continued to explore labyrinths. They uncovered the malevolent intentions of the God Ehit and the corrupt leadership in the kingdom.

Meanwhile, back in the kingdom, Aiko was kidnapped, and a large-scale invasion by Freid's forces took place. Hajime’s party managed to rescue Aiko, defeat Freid's army, and face betrayal from a classmate, Eri, who sided with the demons.

After some significant losses, Hajime and his party triumphed, though Kaori suffered grave injuries, leading her to transfer her soul into Noint's body to enhance her combat abilities. Arifureta Season 2 ended after the students split up, with one group joining Hajime and the other escorting Liliana to her meeting with the emperor.

