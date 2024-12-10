Blue Box Episode 11: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of Blue Box saw Taiki think about his growing feelings for Chinatsu after she helped him with a head injury. He also sought relationship advice from Haryu, learning Chinatsu keeps her distance from uninterested boys.

Later, Taiki saves her from a car, and Chinatsu asks him to forget it, leaving Taiki uncertain about her feelings. With the summer vacation beginning, fans look forward to Blue Box Episode 11 for more on the duo’s budding romance. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more.

Blue Box Episode 11: Release date and where to stream

The Blue Box anime, one of the most anticipated series of Fall 2024, will run for two consecutive cours, totaling 25 episodes. Blue Box Episode 11 is scheduled to air on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at 8:27 pm IST, with international fans able to watch it at 7:57 am PDT / 11:57 pm JST.

After its premiere in Japan, Blue Box Episode 11 will be available for global streaming on Netflix. New episodes will be released every Thursday, following the series’ regular weekly schedule.

Expected plot in Blue Box Episode 11

According to the anime’s official website, Blue Box Episode 11 will be titled ‘Uncool!,’ and will depict Taiki navigating the start of summer vacation. While Chinatsu seems normal when speaking with him, Taiki will remain conscious of her perceived distancing.

After practice in Blue Box Episode 11, Taiki and Hina will visit the library to study, where they will learn about an upcoming fireworks festival. This will stir memories of their first middle school festival, prompting Hina to suggest attending together this year.

Blue Box Episode 10 recap

Blue Box Episode 10, titled ‘It’s Not a Good Thing,’ begins as Chinatsu adjusts Taiki’s head patch, leaving him distracted that night. The next day, while helping clean the school pool, Haryu discusses Chinatsu with Taiki, advising that she distances herself from boys she isn’t interested in.

This makes Taiki reflect on their recent interactions. Later, when Taiki thanks Chinatsu for her care, she shyly responds, and he impulsively grabs her hand, leaving both flustered. Chinatsu later talks to Nagisa about love, and during dinner, learns of Taiki’s parents’ dedication to hosting her.

While buying food together, Taiki saves Chinatsu from an oncoming car, but she apologizes and asks him to forget the incident. This makes Taiki believe she is reinforcing boundaries as summer vacation begins in Blue Box Episode 10.

