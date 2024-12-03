Blue Box Episode 10: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode saw Taiki and the badminton team return to their hometown, where they received news about the upcoming exams. Despite struggling, Taiki managed to pass the tests but fell ill shortly afterward, receiving care and attention from Chinatsu.

She also encouraged Taiki, advising him not to let one defeat diminish his aspirations or lower his goals. Her words were a reminder for Taiki to remain focused and continue striving toward his objectives, despite the setbacks he had faced. Don’t miss Blue Box Episode 10 to see their bond develop further, and keep reading to discover the release date and more details.

Blue Box Episode 10: Release date and where to stream

Blue Box Episode 10 is scheduled to air on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 8:27 pm IST, with new episodes released every Thursday thereafter. After its premiere in Japan, the episode will be available for global streaming on Netflix.

As a highly anticipated title in the Fall 2024 anime season, Blue Box has garnered considerable excitement from fans. The series will span two consecutive cours, amounting to a total of 25 episodes.

Expected plot in Blue Box Episode 10

Blue Box Episode 10 will be titled ‘It’s Not a Good Thing,’ as per the anime’s official website. The episode will likely explore the aftermath of Chinatsu’s accidental fall over Taiki. It is believed that romantic development between them may not progress yet, due to Taiki’s unexpressed feelings.

However, fans may see Chinatsu inspire Taiki by offering emotional support or encouragement in Blue Box Episode 10, bolstering his confidence for future tournaments. Their interaction could subtly strenghten their relationship while maintaining focus on their individual growth.

Advertisement

Blue Box Episode 9 recap

Blue Box Episode 9, titled I’ll Be Rooting For You, sees Taiki balance studying for exams and badminton practice, inspired by Chinatsu’s national tournament preparations. His rigorous schedule raises concerns among Kyo and Hina.

Taiki also makes the modest goal of improving his skills during a club activity instead of aiming for Nationals. Discouraged by Chinatsu’s progress, he overworks himself and falls ill. Chinatsu tends to him, despite his warnings about contracting his sickness.

When she questions his hesitance to set higher goals, Taiki admits his fears of overconfidence. Chinatsu reassures him, sharing her own insecurities and encouraging him to strive for his aspirations in Blue Box Episode 9.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates from the Blue Box anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.