Blue Box Episode 8: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

With the basketball and badminton prefectural tournaments about to begin, fans are looking forward to the next chapter of Taiki and Chinatsu’s journeys in Blue Box Episode 8. The episode will feature exciting matches and emotional moments, so don’t miss it.

With both characters striving to perform their best in the competition, fans can look forward to Blue Box Episode 8 being just as entertaining as the last. Keep reading to find out the release date, where to watch it, the expected plot, and a recap of the last episode’s events.

Blue Box Episode 8: Release date and where to stream

Blue Box Episode 8 is set to air on November 21, 2024, at 8:27 pm IST, with new episodes releasing every Thursday. Following its premiere in Japan, the episode will be available for global streaming on Netflix. As one of the most anticipated anime of Fall 2024, Blue Box has garnered considerable excitement, with a planned run of two consecutive cours, totaling 25 episodes.

Expected plot in Blue Box Episode 8

Blue Box Episode 8 will be titled Score!, according to the anime’s official website. The episode will focus on basketball and badminton tournaments. Taiki’s progress, marked by his ability to win a set against Haryu, suggests he is improving, but the upcoming matches will test his abilities under pressure.

Haryu’s confidence in Taiki hints at an impending singles showdown between the two. For Chinatsu, the match against Kagohara Academy becomes pivotal. Despite their dismissive remarks, her determination and leadership are expected to shine as she rallies her team to push forward in the qualifiers.

On the personal side, Taiki and Chinatsu’s relationship may evolve further in Blue Box Episode 8, especially after Chinatsu’s ambiguous comment about jealousy.

Blue Box Episode 7 recap

Titled Can I Have One? Blue Box Episode 7 begins with Taiki and Chinatsu preparing for their respective tournaments. Taiki trains hard in badminton but loses a match to Haryu, who warns him not to let losing become a habit.

During practice, Nishida jokes about Haryu’s past loss to Hyōdō from Sajikawa, which Haryu brushes off, reminding Taiki of their eventual singles match. After practice, Taiki spots Chinatsu with heavy bags and offers to help.

They humorously pretend to be strangers, turning the interaction playful. They later visit a shrine where Taiki prays for both of them to reach Nationals in Blue Box Episode 7. Chinatsu’s basketball team wins their first prefectural match but faces dismissive remarks from their next opponents, Kagohara Academy.

Chinatsu remains composed, resolving to let her performance speak for her. Inspired by her focus, Taiki doubles down on training, eventually winning a set against Haryu, though Haryu quickly counters with a new move.

Later, during a casual moment, Chinatsu jokes about being “jealous” of Hina, leaving Taiki confused and flustered in Blue Box Episode 7.

