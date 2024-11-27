Blue Box Episode 9: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Chinatsu has made it to Nationals just as Taiki appears to be on a losing streak, sparking frustration within the boy. As fans continue to follow the two as they continue down their individual paths, don’t miss Blue Box Episode 9 to find out what happens next.

Keep reading to discover the upcoming episode’s release date, where to watch it, the expected plot of Blue Box Episode 9, and a recap of the last installment.

Blue Box Episode 9: Release date and where to stream

Blue Box Episode 9 is scheduled to air on November 28, 2024, at 8:27 pm IST, with new episodes releasing every Thursday. After its premiere in Japan, the episode will be available for global streaming on Netflix. As one of the most eagerly awaited anime of Fall 2024, the series is set to run for two consecutive cours, totaling 25 episodes.

Expected plot in Blue Box Episode 9

According to the anime’s official website, Blue Box Episode 9 will be titled ‘I’ll Be Rooting For You.’ and will likely explore Taiki’s self-reflection following his defeats. Grappling with doubts about reaching Nationals, Taiki may channel his frustration into renewed determination to improve.

Training with advanced players like Hyodo or Yusa could provide new challenges and insights for Taiki as well, while the emotional support from Chinatsu and Hina will likely bolster his resolve as he focuses on refining his skills in Blue Box Episode 9.

Blue Box Episode 8 recap

Blue Box Episode 8, titled Score!, sees Chinatsu join Taiki during his workout, asking about badminton cheers as they discuss their qualifiers. At the event, Taiki and Haryu observe Shota Hyodo’s doubles match, analyzing his playstyle.

Facing Hyodo later, they lose, and Hyodo’s teammate, Shuji Yusa, evaluates Taiki’s performance. At home, Chinatsu writes encouraging words in Taiki’s notebook after seeing his diligent notes. The next day, Taiki plays against Yusa in singles but loses again.

Hina, who visits the qualifiers, checks on Taiki as he shares doubts about his potential. Upon returning home, Taiki learns Chinatsu has qualified for Nationals in Blue Box Episode 8, sparking both pride and frustration.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.