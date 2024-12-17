Blue Box Episode 12: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The upcoming episode of Blue Box is set to continue Chinatsu and Taiki's date at the summer festival, where fans will see the two watch fireworks and build on their romance as the characters' emotions deepen.

Blue Box Episode 12: Release date and where to stream

Blue Box Episode 12 is set to premiere on December 19, 2024, at 8:27 pm IST. In Japan, the series is aired on JNN and TBS networks. New episodes will follow every Thursday, with the anime spanning two consecutive courses for a total of 25 episodes. The anime will be available on Netflix after its release worldwide as one of the key Fall 2024 anime releases.

Expected plot in Blue Box Episode 12

Blue Box Episode 12 will be titled ‘Girls…,’ as per the anime’s official website. It will feature Taiki and Hina navigating their unexpected one-on-one time at the fireworks festival. Taiki will sense a different atmosphere with Hina, noting her unusual expressions.

During a break, Taiki unexpectedly encounters Chinatsu, who stops by after her practice to watch the fireworks. This meeting may shift dynamics between the three, introducing moments of tension and introspection amidst the festive backdrop in Blue Box Episode 12.

Blue Box Episode 11 recap

Blue Box Episode 11, titled Uncool!, sees Taiki run into Chinatsu before badminton practice, awkwardly reflecting on their earlier interactions. At the library with Hina, they overhear classmates discussing the fireworks festival, sparking memories of a junior high festival where Taiki gave Hina a candy apple. Hina nervously invites Taiki to this year's event.

Taiki later overhears Chinatsu planning to attend with friends, distracted by thoughts of her in a yukata. On the festival night, Kyo cancels, leaving Hina and Taiki alone. At the venue, Hina's elegant yukata leaves Taiki stunned in Blue Box Episode 11.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.