Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 10: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode focused Juzo and Mamushi's wedding ceremony, where Rin and the others reunited after the Christmas party. While the wedding serves as the main event, fans were also given a glimpse into a different side of the Okumura brothers, diverging from Yukio's typical composed demeanor.

Don’t miss Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 10 to find out what is causing these changes, and keep reading to discover the release date, where to watch it, and more.

Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 10: Release date and where to stream

Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 10 is slated for release on Sunday, December 8, 2024, at 12:30 am JST. For international viewers, this will be available around 8:30 am PT / 11:30 am ET / 3:30 pm GMT the day before, though times may vary by time zone.

In Japan, the episode will be broadcast on networks like Tokyo MX, BS11, MBS, and others. It will also be available for streaming on platforms such as U-NEXT, Hulu, d Anime Store, and Anime Hodai. International fans can watch Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 10 on Crunchyroll.

Expected plot in Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 10

Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 10 will be titled ‘In the Falling Snow,’ as per the anime’s official website. The episode will see upper-level demons emerge in urban areas, creating widespread panic as more humans gain the ability to see demons due to miasma exposure.

Shura leads the defense in Ikebukuro while exorcists scramble to contain the situation. Meanwhile, Yukio continues his downward spiral, ignoring warnings from Renzo and isolating himself further. His fixation on uncovering the truth drives him to Tokyo, where he encounters Lightning.

Advertisement

This meeting in Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 10 is pivotal as Lightning’s ongoing investigation into Section 13 and Yukio’s unresolved questions about their origins intersect, likely escalating both the external conflict and Yukio’s inner struggle.

Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 9 recap

Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 9, titled ‘Congratulations,’ centers around Juzo Shima and Mamushi Hojo's wedding, with the exorcists gathering at Ryuji Suguro's family home. Warm reunions unfold, particularly with Renzo and his siblings, whose lively interactions reveal his familial bonds.

Amid the festive atmosphere, Yukio struggles with his internal conflict over his demonic powers and the secrets surrounding his and Rin’s origins. Tensions escalate when Yukio threatens Ryuji with a gun, demanding answers about Lightning’s investigation into Section 13.

Although he snaps out of his aggression, his actions reflect his growing isolation and turmoil. The wedding concludes with heartfelt toasts and a rare sense of joy in Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 9.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates from the Blue Exorcist: Beyond The Snow Saga anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.