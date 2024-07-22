Blue Lock Chapter 270 SPOILERS Out: Isagi To Imitate Sae In An Attempt To Counter Rin; All You Need To Know

This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga

Rin recognized the key to stopping Isagi, and in the last chapter, fans saw Rin Itoshi in his Flow State take control of the field. Just as Isagi aimed for another goal with assistance from Hiori Yo and Kurona Ranze, he had the ball intercepted from Kurona Ranze by Rin.

The Blue Lock Chapter 270 spoilers reveal Isagi’s next move in this dire situation, so don’t miss the details. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the leaks.

Blue Lock Chapter 270 spoilers

As per the Blue Lock Chapter 270 leaks that are out online, the upcoming chapter will be titled BREAK. The leaked chapter begins with a continuation of the previous chapter's climax, as Rin Itoshi is filled with an intense determination to succeed in scoring.

Raichi Jingo convinced that Rin had committed a foul against Kurona Ranze, demands a VAR check. However, Yoichi Isagi, aware that Rin had cleanly touched the ball first, senses Rin's readiness to go all out against his opponents. Rin begins his assault by dribbling the ball towards Raichi, who is prepared to challenge him.

Seizing the opportunity, Kiyora Jin attempts to intercept the ball, but Rin skillfully flicks it over him and passes it to Nanase Nijiro. Nanase quickly returns the ball to Rin in the Blue Lock Chapter 270 spoilers. Rin is then faced by Hiori Yo, though despite Hiori's efforts, Rin effortlessly bypasses him with a rainbow flick.

As Isagi runs alongside Rin, he delves into his thoughts, analyzing the situation. He realizes that being the focal point of the field makes it easier for Rin to predict his movements. This leads Isagi to understand that, like Michael Kaiser, he too is a restrictive type.

However, while Kaiser is a world-type player who controls the entire field, Rin is a self-type player who excels through his individual skills and seamless passing. In the Blue Lock Chapter 270 leaks, Isagi recognizes that Rin is approaching the level of performance he displayed during the U-20 match against the Japanese national team.

During that match, Rin was nearly unstoppable, and his brother Sae, who played on the opposing team, struggled to contain him. With no one in the current match between Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen able to suppress Rin in his Flow State, Isagi takes it upon himself to challenge Rin, hoping to replicate Sae's defensive moves.

The Blue Lock Chapter 270 spoilers then transitions to a flashback of Rin and Sae Itoshi's childhood. In the flashback, Rin is seen playing roughly with his toys, drooling with excitement. Sae wipes his face and asks if he is having fun, noticing that Rin has broken his toys.

Sae warns his younger brother that, unlike humans, toys cannot heal. Rin apologizes for breaking them and worries about being scolded by their parents. Sae reassures Rin by asking if he wants some ice cream, which cheers him up. The two brothers are then seen eating ice cream together.

Sae asks Rin if he won a prize on his ice pop, to which Rin responds that he missed it. Sae comforts Rin, promising to stay by his side until the day he dies. Back in the present, the Blue Lock Chapter 270 leaks end as Isagi collides with Rin, just as Rin seems to lose control of the ball.

The editor’s note states that his memories have begun ‘unraveling’ his ego, and the Blue Lock Chapter 270 leaks state that the next chapter would be titled Life is Beautiful.

