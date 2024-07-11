Bye Bye, Earth Episode 1: Release Date, Where To Watch And More

Based on the acclaimed Japanese fantasy novel series by Tow Ubukata and illustrated by Yoshitaka Amano, "Bye Bye, Earth" is set to debut its first episode this week, marking a highly anticipated adaptation for fans of the original novels.

Produced by a collaboration between WOWOW, Sony Pictures, and Crunchyroll, the anime promises to bring to life the intricate world and compelling narrative crafted by Ubukata and Amano. Fans of the novel series have long awaited this adaptation, eager to see how the beloved characters and rich storyline will translate to the screen.

Bye Bye, Earth episode 1 release date, streaming details, and more

The first episode of the "Bye Bye, Earth" anime is scheduled to premiere on July 12, 2024, Friday, at 11:30 p.m. JST. Viewers in Japan can catch it initially on WOWOW and later on BS Nippon TV. For international fans, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll.

The anime is set in a unique world where all animals possess humanlike characteristics and there are no actual humans. However, everything changes when Belle Lablac, a human girl, is born into this world. She faces rejection and isolation from others due to her human nature. Despite this, Belle discovers she has formidable abilities, wielding a massive sword named Runding. Determined to find acceptance and belonging, Belle sets off on a journey to seek out others like herself.

Bye Bye, Earth anime cast, staff, and more

The Bye Bye, Earth anime features an impressive cast led by popular voice actress Fairouz Ai, who voices the protagonist Belle Lablac. Other notable voice actors include Koki Uchiyama as Adonis Kuestion, Junichi Suwabe as Sian Lablac, Natsuki Hanae as Kitty the All, Satoshi Hino as Gaf Shandy, Saori Hayami as Shelly, Junya Enoki as Guinness, Ami Koshimizu as Benedictine, and Miyuki Sawashiro as Doranvi. The roles of King Lowhide's justice and evil parts are voiced by Kenjiro Tsuda and Setsuji Satō, respectively. These characters will be introduced in the first episode of the anime.

Produced by WOWOW, Sony Pictures, and Crunchyroll, with animation by LIDEN FILMS, the anime is directed by Yasuto Nishikata, with Sota Yokote as assistant director. Hiroyuki Yoshino handles series composition, and Kevin Penkin is responsible for the music composition. Character design is by Yuki Hino, with Hotaka Okamoto overseeing art direction. Soichiro Kubo serves as the sound director, and Yuki Murotsuka manages photography. Aiko Shinohara handles color design, while Ken Tsubuki and Yoshitomo Hara design the monsters featured in the anime.

The opening theme song, Faceless, is composed and arranged by Kohei Tsunami, with lyrics written by ASCA, who also performs the song. The ending theme song, "I LUV U 2," is composed by LMYK and Toru Horikoshi, arranged by Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, and Toru Horikoshi, and performed by LMYK.

