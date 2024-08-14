Dahlia In Bloom Episode 7: Dahlia And Wolf To Create A Magic Sword; Release Date, Where To Watch And More

In the last episode of Dahlia In Bloom, fans saw Dahlia and Wolfred get to know one another better. Wolf, plagued by unwanted attention from women due to his striking looks and the frequent collapse of friendships with men, revealed his deep disdain for his appearance to her.

Hearing his struggles, Darya created a magical artifact using fairy crystals to conceal his golden eyes, hoping to ease his discomfort. With Tobias having finally learnt the truth behind his marriage to Dahlia, fans can look forward to the next chapter of Dahlia’s life beginning.

Don’t miss Dahlia In Bloom Episode 7, where the young artificer creates another novel invention and bonds with Wolfred. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more.

Dahlia In Bloom Episode 7: Release date and where to watch

Dahlia In Bloom Episode 7 will be released on Saturday, August 17, 2024, at 9:00 pm JST. This translates to a daytime release the same day for most international viewers, at approximately 12:30 pm GMT / 5:30 am PT / 8:30 am ET. Keep in mind that the exact release time may vary due to time zone differences.

In Japan, the episode will first air on AT-X, before being broadcast on MBS, Tokyo MX and BS11. Dahlia In Bloom Episode 7 will also be available for streaming on platforms such as d Anime Store, U-NEXT, ABEMA, and Amazon Prime Video among others. International viewers will be able to stream the episode on Crunchyroll.

Expected plot in Dahlia In Bloom Episode 7

As per the title preview and the official website, Dahlia In Bloom Episode 7 will be titled A Premonition Of Pandemonium. The episode will see Dahlia and Wolfred plan to create an artificial magic sword together. However, Wolfred's expedition assignment will delay their project.

Eager to begin, Wolfred will complete his mission quickly and return to Dahlia’s home sooner than expected. They will be seen working together on the magic sword, but the process will prove challenging, requiring multiple attempts.

Eventually, the two will manage to produce a prototype, but the sword will be found to emanate a sinister aura, hinting at unexpected complications in their efforts. Dahlia In Bloom Episode 7 will likely explore the consequences of their creation and how they handle the ominous nature of the sword.

Dahlia In Bloom Episode 6 recap

Dahlia In Bloom Episode 6, titled Fairy Crystal Eyeglasses, Dahlia and Wolfred visit the market together, where Wolfred gives Dahlia a ring that protects against poison, fearing his enemies might target their food. While at the market, Dahlia encounters a pervert but successfully defends herself using an ice magic device.

Over dinner, they both express disinterest in romance, agreeing to remain good friends. Wolfred confides in Dahlia about his dislike for his golden eyes, which have caused him trouble by attracting unwanted attention from women, including those already married. In response, Dahlia crafts a pair of spectacles combining Fairy Glass that change the color of his eyes to green.

Grateful, Wolfred can now go out without needing a disguise in Dahlia In Bloom Episode 6. Meanwhile, Tobias' older brother supports his love for Emilia but cautions him about the difficulties due to her status as an illegitimate daughter. He reveals that their father and Carlo wanted Tobias and Dahlia to marry to protect Dahlia’s talents and conceal Tobias’ lack of ability.

Tobias regrets his past decisions. As payment for the spectacles, Wolfred gives Dahlia a legal document allowing her to treat him as an equal, despite his noble status. Dahlia In Bloom Episode 6 ends as Dahlia plans to design a magic sword.

