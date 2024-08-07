Dahlia In Bloom Episode 6: Dahlia To Create A New Magical Device; Release Date, Where To Watch And More

In the previous episode, Dahlia, who had been disguising herself in the forest, once more encountered Wolfred, a noble knight renowned for his striking appearance. After the two bonded over their mutual interest in magical swords, the two visited a magical equipment store in the noble district.

With more sweet and exciting events to come in Dahlia In Bloom Episode 6, don’t miss the episode as it drops, and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

Dahlia In Bloom Episode 6: Release date and where to watch

Dahlia In Bloom Episode 6 is set to premiere on August 10, 2024, at 9:00 pm JST. This translates to a daytime release the same day for most international viewers, at approximately 12:30 pm GMT / 5:30 am PT / 8:30 am ET. Keep in mind that the exact release time may vary due to time zone differences.

In Japan, it will first air on AT-X, followed by broadcasts on MBS, Tokyo MX, and BS11. Dahlia In Bloom Episode 6 will also be available for streaming on platforms like d Anime Store, U-NEXT, ABEMA, and Amazon Prime Video, among others. For international audiences, the episode can be streamed on Crunchyroll.

Expected plot in Dahlia In Bloom Episode 6

As per the title preview and the official website, Dahlia In Bloom Episode 6 will be titled Fairy Crystal Eyeglasses. The episode will see Dahlia invite Wolf to her home for dinner after their visit to the magic tool shop run by her late father’s friend, Oswald Zola. The two will find common ground as friends.

Wolf will then reveal his struggles with his striking appearance, which attracts unwanted attention from women and strains his friendships with men. Dahlia will be moved by his confession in Dahlia In Bloom Episode 6 and come up with an idea to use fairy crystals to create a magical device to conceal his golden eyes.

Dahlia In Bloom Episode 5 recap

Titled Father's Gift, Dahlia In Bloom Episode 5 saw Wolfred locate Dahlia and realize she is a woman, but he remains unfazed and treats her to lunch. During their meal, Tobias and Emilia approach them. Emilia apologizes to Dahlia for taking Tobias from her.

Wolfred introduces himself, shocking Tobias, as he learns Dahlia is in the company of a royal knight and the son of Lord Scalfaratto, the Earl of Water. Seeking privacy, Dahlia and Wolfred move to another restaurant.

In Dahlia In Bloom Episode 5, Wolfred, the youngest son without magical abilities, shares that he expects to be disinherited and is focusing on his military career. Their conversation inspires Dahlia to theorize a method of placing multiple spells on one sword without needing a mage or alchemist.

Wolfred invites Dahlia to the Goddess's Right Eye, a magic device shop for the nobility. Gabriella becomes intrigued by Dahlia's association with a notable noble. The shop is managed by Baron Oswald Zola, an old friend of Carlo.

Oswald, indebted to Carlo for inspiring him to create a successful air cooling device, offers Dahlia shop membership despite her not being nobility, which she accepts. The meeting with Oswald brings back memories of Carlo, causing Dahlia to cry. Dahlia In Bloom Episode 5 ends as Wolfred comforts her.

