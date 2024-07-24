Dahlia In Bloom Episode 4: Tobias To Cause Trouble At The Guild; Release Date, Where To Watch And More

Dahlia has finally escaped her abusive relationship with Tobias, and is now ready to continue pursuing her dream of becoming a magic artifact artificer. As she sets out to the forest to gather the necessary materials, she unexpectedly encountered the injured knight Wolfred in the last episode.

With Tobias set to cause her more distress as well, fans cannot wait for Dahlia In Bloom Episode 4 to see how Dahlia deals with the many hardships along the way. Don't miss the next episode, and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more.

Dahlia In Bloom Episode 4: Release date and where to watch

Dahlia In Bloom Episode 4 will be released on July 27, 2024, at 9:00 pm JST. In Japan, the episode will first air on AT-X, before being broadcast on MBS, Tokyo MX and BS11. The episode will also be available for streaming on platforms such as d Anime Store, U-NEXT, ABEMA, and Amazon Prime Video among others. International viewers will be able to stream the episode on Crunchyroll.

Expected plot in Dahlia In Bloom Episode 4

As per the anime’s official website, Dahlia In Bloom Episode 4 will be titled Encounter With The Knight or Meeting The Knight, depending on the translation. The episode will continue where the previous one left off as Dahlia, now dressed as a male, meets Wolfred, a knight severely injured in the forest.

Grateful for her help, Wolfred – or Wolf – will offer to repay her, though she will deny this as they part with a promise to meet again. Meanwhile, at the Merchant Guild, a contract issue caused by Tobias will surface. As Dahlia get pulled into the mess, the guild member will offer their support in Dahlia In Bloom Episode 4, leading her to decide to establish her own trading company.

Dahlia In Bloom Episode 3 recap

Dahlia In Bloom Episode 3, titled True Love?, began sometime after her father Carlo's death. Tobias abruptly ends his engagement with Dahlia, saying he has found his true love in Emilia Tallini, a receptionist at his trading company.

During the formal cancellation of their engagement and Dahlia’s business partnership with the Orlando Trading Company, Dahlia receives some gold but loses her part ownership of the house she and Tobias built together.

Later on, as she moves her things out from the house, she finds out that Emilia had already moved her possessions into the house, having had intimate relations with Tobias in Dahlia's bed just hours after the engagement ended. Dismayed, she quickly calls for the items she is taking to be notarized in Dahlia In Bloom Episode 3, in case Emilia or Tobias try to cause problems.

Dahlia then returns to Carlo’s tower outside of town and nearly succumbs into a depressive state, mirroring her struggles in her previous life. However, she realizes that, unlike before, she has friends and contacts who care about her wellbeing.

This realization helps her quickly decides to regain her cheerful disposition, starting with resuming her former style of dress and hair color that Tobias had forced her to change. In Dahlia In Bloom Episode 3, Dahlia also learns that Emilia is the illegitimate daughter of Viscount Tallini.

She realizes that Emilia likely used Tobias to access his wealth and trading company. After dying her hair back to red, Dahlia decides to head into the forest to gather materials to build magic artifacts. She disguises herself as a man before setting out on her journey.

As she makes her way into the wilderness, she meets a wounded knight covered in blood. She quickly rushes to his aid, offering him water and a potion to recover. Dahlia In Bloom Episode 3 ends as the knight thanks her, introducing himself as Wolfred, a member of the Monster Suppression Squad who works directly for the King.

For more updates on Dahlia's journey towards becoming a magic artifact artificer in the Dahlia in Bloom: Crafting a Fresh Start with Magical Tools anime

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.