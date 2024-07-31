Dahlia In Bloom Episode 5: Wolfred To Learn Of Dahlia’s True Identity; Release Date, Where To Watch And More

In the previous episode of Dahlia In Bloom, Dahlia met the severely injured knight, Wolf, while out in the forest. Grateful for her help, the two agreed to meet again in the future. Meanwhile, back at the commercial guild, Dahlia found herself entangled in a patent dispute due to Tobias’s greed.

After the guild members rallied around her, Dahlia has now decided to establish her own trading company under the name of Rossetti. Don’t miss Dahlia In Bloom Episode 5, where Dahlia’s plans begin to take shape and she reunites with Wolfred. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

Dahlia In Bloom Episode 5: Release date and where to watch

Dahlia In Bloom Episode 5 is set to premiere on August 03, 2024, at 9:00 pm JST. This translates to a daytime release the same day for most international viewers, at approximately 12:30 pm GMT / 5:30 am PT / 8:30 am ET. Keep in mind that the exact release time may vary due to time zone differences.

In Japan, it will first air on AT-X, followed by broadcasts on MBS, Tokyo MX, and BS11. Dahlia In Bloom Episode 5 will also be available for streaming on platforms like d Anime Store, U-NEXT, ABEMA, and Amazon Prime Video, among others. For international audiences, the episode can be streamed on Crunchyroll.

What to expect in Dahlia In Bloom Episode 5?

As per the episode titled preview, Dahlia In Bloom Episode 5 will be titled Father's Gift. Per the anime’s website, Dahlia will be seen bumping into Wolf at a café terrace, this time as herself. Although Dahlia had disguised herself as a man when they first met in the forest, Wolf will quickly recognize her as Dali before offering to treat her to a meal.

Wolf, as a noble and a knight with striking looks, happens to also share a mutual interest in magical tools – specifically magic swords – with Dahlia. Their conversation will become animated, and Dahlia In Bloom Episode 5 will see the two plan to visit a magical tool shop in the noble district together.

Dahlia In Bloom Episode 4 recap

Titled An Encounter with a Knight, Dahlia In Bloom Episode 4 picks up where the previous episode left off, as Wolfred introduces himself to Dahlia. The duo then make camp so Wolfred can clean the monster blood from his clothing.

During their conversation, Wolfred learns that Dahlia is an artificer and inquires if she has ever crafted a magic sword. Dahlia explains that she hasn't, as creating weapons typically requires the expertise of mages or alchemists. Wolfred reveals that there are only a few magic swords in existence, most of which are ancient relics.

The swords can only be wielded by certain individuals, and the criteria for selection remain a mystery. Afterward, they return to the city in Dahlia In Bloom Episode 4 and part ways. Upon her return, Dahlia discovers that Tobias has patented one of her best-selling devices under his name.

During their confrontation, Tobias feels slighted by Dahlia’s lack of affection for him and returns the patent, but he also terminates her partnership with the Orlando company, aiming to sabotage her business.

Outraged by his actions, other merchants encourage Dahlia to register as the Rossetti Trading Company in Dahlia In Bloom Episode 4. Guild Master Jedder agrees to guarantee the bank loan she needs, and Vice Chairwoman Gabriella begins teaching Dahlia how to act like a Chairwoman, a promise she made to Carlo.

Meanwhile, Wolfred refuses the reward for slaying the wyvern that took him away, instead asking for a letter of introduction to the Trade Guild. Dahlia In Bloom Episode 4 ends as he takes a leave of absence in order to thank Dahlia for her assistance, still believing she is a man.

For more updates on the Dahlia in Bloom: Crafting a Fresh Start with Magical Tools anime, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

