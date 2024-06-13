Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc: Everything To Know About The Next Storyline

This article contains major spoilers from the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga

The Demon Slayer anime is slowly approaching the end of its 4th season which is covering the manga’s Hashira Training Arc. At the end of the previous Swordsmith Village Arc, it was revealed that Nezuko was immune to sunlight, unlike other demons. This prompted the Demon Slayer Corps to hide Nezuko as Muzan started to look for her and the Hashira to start training the rest of the Demon Slayer before their big battle against Muzan and his demons.

The Hashira Training Arc is pretty short, only lasting 8 chapters (128-136), and the anime’s season 4 will also only have 6 episodes. With five episodes already out, only the last episode of this season is left where the story will focus on the Stone Hashira Gyomei Himejima. After that, the story will move into the final overarching Final Battle Saga, the first part of which is the Infinity Castle Arc, which is also the eleventh story arc of Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga.

The Infinity Castle Arc starts with a surprising death

At the very end of the Hashira Training Arc, we see the Wind Hashira Sanemi find a demon eyeball with a kanji on it. This tells us that Muzan and his demons are very close. Right after that, we see Muzan reaching Kagaya Ubuyashiki’s mansion. During their confrontation, Kagaya reveals that he and Muzan belong to the same family, and their bloodline was cursed as it produced the first demon. Due to that, all men in the Ubuyashiki family suffered from a terrible illness and died before reaching the age of 30. Right after their talk, the mansion blows up to pieces and we learn that the Oyakata sacrificed himself, his wife, and his two daughters to injure Muzan and buy the Hashira some time.

Advertisement

When Muzan is recovering, Tamayo confronts him and tells him that she has finally created something that can turn Demons back into humans again, but Muzan does not believe her. Right then, Gyomei comes and slashes Muzan’s head down, which regenerates immediately. But seeing all the Hashira attack him all at once, Muzan opens a giant door underneath them all, trapping all of them in the Infinity Castle, controlled by the Demon Nakime. Inside the walls of the ever-changing Infinity Castle which is free from the rules of gravity and physics, the Hashira, alongside Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, Inosuke, Kanao, and all the demon slayers, find themselves face to face against three extremely powerful demons.

The Demon Slayers face the three Upper Moons in the Infinity Castle

Even though some members of the Demon Slayer Corps have faced and defeated some Upper Moon demons, Rengoku was the only Hashira who faced the Upper Moon Three Akaza, which resulted in his death. In the Infinity Castle Arc, Akaza comes back again, along with the Upper Moon Two Doma, and Upper Moon One Kokushibo, who are even more powerful than him.

Advertisement

We get to see all the Hashira fight tooth and nail against the demons. The fight between Shinobu and Doma is personal for the Insect Hashira as her older sister Kanae died at the hands of Doma. Even though Shinobu gives her life trying to fight the Upper Moon Two, she is able to poison Doma fatally, which helps her adoptive sister Kanae and Inosuke fight him.

On the other hand, Zenitsu comes across a demon who used to be a friend of his. Tanjiro and Giyuu find themselves struggling to survive against the extremely strong demon Akaza. However, thanks to his awakening a hidden strength through a memory, Tanjiro is able to go on the offense against the Upper Moon Three.

All the demon slayers struggle immensely to bring their blades through Muzan’s neck as Kanroji and Iguro try to find the demon who is controlling the ever-shifting rooms of the Infinity Castle by slashing through its many walls. In another part of the castle, Sanemi, Genya, and Muichiro all come face to face with Kokushibo, the Upper Moon One demon who is revealed to be the older twin brother of Yoriichi Tsugikuni, the pioneer of the Sun Breathing Style.

Advertisement

As the manga’s story slowly draws to an end, all the hashira and demon slayers engage in life-or-death battles against powerful enemies that result in some of their deaths. However, by the end of this arc, most of the enemies are defeated and the Hashira are successful in getting the fight outside the Infinity Castle. The final arc of the whole manga, the Sunrise Countdown Arc happens right after the Infinity Castle Arc where all the remaining hashira and demon slayers combine their strength to defeat an overpowered Muzan Kibutsuji. The Infinity Castle Arc is easily one of the most action-packed and destructive arcs of Demon Slayer and fans are eager to see it animated after the Hashira Training Arc is complete.

ALSO READ: What Is The Infinity Castle In Demon Slayer? Muzan Kibutsuji's Secret Base Explored