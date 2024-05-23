Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 Spoilers OUT: Satoru Gojo Has Returned But Not The Way We Hoped

After the reveal of a figure that bore a startling resemblance to Satoru Gojo's last chapter, there had been an explosive reaction among fans at the idea of Gojo’s return. With the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 spoilers now out, fans can leap right into the action and find out the outcome of last week’s cliffhanger. Keep reading to get a glimpse into the upcoming chapter.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261: Will Fans Finally See Gojo Return? Release Date, Where To Read And More Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 spoilers

According to the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 spoilers out online, the chapter continues where the previous chapter left off, where Yuji is determined to crush Sukuna's heart. Sukuna begins to use Domain Expansion but is interrupted when he perceives the presence of someone resembling Satoru Gojo. The spoilers reveal Gojo to be Yuta Okkotsu using Kenjaku’s Cursed Technique, much to Sukuna's disbelief.

In a flashback, Yuta decides to have Rika devour Kenjaku and copy his Cursed Technique, intending to exchange bodies with Gojo. Maki vehemently objects to this plan, but Hakari conditions it for use as a last resort when all other options are exhausted. Mei Mei explains the pros and cons of copying and using Kenjaku's Cursed Technique, including the possibility of losing his own Cursed Technique and living in Gojo's body permanently.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen: Will Satoru Gojo's Return Display Him Weaker Than Ever Before? Here's What We Know

In the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 spoilers, Yuta expresses his resolve to fight Sukuna with his own domain first, but if he can't win, he'll accept Gojo's body. Later, he discusses this plan with Gojo, who agrees rather nonchalantly and states he doesn’t care what happens to his corpse. He also emphasizes that he won’t lose. Yuta and Gojo then also discuss Yuta's lineage, concluding that he may be descended from both the Fujiwara and Sugawara bloodlines.

Here, Gojo advises Yuta to be cautious with his cursed energy and asks his students to leave so they won't witness potential violence. However, they refuse, and Yuta encourages Gojo not to face Sukuna alone. In a different scene, Amai explains his Cursed Technique, which involves amplifying sugar within himself and outputting it in some way. Shoko assigns Amai to the medical team to support them with his Cursed Technique.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen: What Is Vibraslap? Everything To Know About The Unique Instrument

In the not-so-distant past, after Yuta is cut in half by Sukuna's slash and is rushed to the medical ward, Amai is shocked by the state Yuta is in. Arata uses the Cursed Technique to prevent Yuta's wounds from worsening, but it may be too late. In the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 spoilers, Shoko tells Yuta to activate his Reversed Cursed Technique at max capacity once he switches bodies.

At the present battle, Sukuna and Yuta, now in Gojo's body, both open their domains. The narrator notes that Gojo had already shown the solution to Sukuna's open barrier domain. The Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 spoilers end with Sukuna using Malevolent Shrine and Yuta using Gojo's Unlimited Void. Additionally, it was also revealed that the manga will be on a break next week.

For more spoilers like this and updates on Gojo Satoru’s revenge match against Ryomen Sukuna in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260 Spoilers Reveal Gojo Crumbs; Spark Explosive REACTIONS Among Fans