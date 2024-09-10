Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 11 Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 10 is expected to see both the Natsu vs. Wraith fight as well as the Laxus vs. Kiria battle, so don’t miss it as it releases. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the upcoming episode, including the release date, where to watch the episode, the expected plot, and a recap of the previous episode.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 11 release date and where to stream

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 11 is slated for release on Sunday, September 15, 2024, at 5:30 pm JST, according to the anime's official timetable. It will be broadcast on various networks in Japan, such as TV Tokyo and TV Osaka, with different airing times across the country.

Internationally, viewers can stream Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 11 on Crunchyroll, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Muse Asia's YouTube channel. Access to the episode on the first three platforms requires a subscription.

Expected plot in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 11

According to the title preview at the end of the previous episode, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 11 will be titled ‘Wraith, The Spirit Dragon.’ The episode is expected to depict the battle between Natsu and Wraith. The challenge will revolve around Natsu finding a way to combat Wraith's ghostly form, as his physical attacks prove ineffective.

Additionally, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 11 may also feature the confrontation between Kiria and Laxus. Given that both are powerful dragon slayers, their clash will likely be intense and significant to the ongoing conflict. This could further escalate the stakes in the battle against the Dragon Eaters and the other forces vying for control.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 10 recap

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 10, titled New Foes, begins as Lucy battles Lisanna, using her Star Dress Mix of Leo and Virgo's powers, but the Strauss siblings remain unyielding. Wendy and Carla travel to the right shoulder's city and discover a mysterious light, believing it to be the orb.

Meanwhile, Erza encounters a mind-controlled Jellal in Left Hand Town, behaving erratically. Natsu and Gajeel's fight is interrupted as Gray confronts the Thunder God Tribe. Restricted by Fried's rune magic, Gray unleashes his Devil Slayer Magic and defeats them.

Natsu hesitates to attack Gajeel, recalling Levy's pregnancy, leading to his removal by a carriage arranged by Levy in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 10. In Right Shoulder Town, Wendy and Carla are trapped by Nebaru, who aims to consume Wendy due to her dragon scent.

Ezra battles Jellal until Laxus arrives. Elsewhere, Natsu faces Wraith, a ghostly Dragon Eater whose spectral form renders Natsu's attacks ineffective.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.