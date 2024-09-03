Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 10 Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

With the White Mage having taken control of several Fairy Tail members, Team Natsu learned that she intended to use the guild to ‘white out’ Aldoron. As Natsu confronts Gajeel, Lucy dons the Star Dress Mix: Leo x Virgo Form.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 10 is set to reveal what happens next in these battles, so don’t miss it! Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 10 release date and where to stream

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 10 is scheduled to air on Sunday, September 8, 2024, at 5:30 pm JST, according to the official anime schedule. The episode will be shown on several Japanese networks, including TV Tokyo and TV Osaka, with varying broadcast times nationwide.

International viewers can stream the latest episode on Crunchyroll, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Muse Asia’s YouTube channel. Note that a subscription is needed to watch Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 10 on the first three streaming platforms.

Expected plot for Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 10

As per the title preview at the end of the previous episode, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 10 will be titled ‘New Foes.’ The episode will likely continue the battle between Team Natsu and the controlled Fairy Tail members. As the title suggests, there may be some additional enemies that emerge during the confrontation with the White Mage.

With the previous episode confirming that the White Mage's target is Aldoron's power, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 10 may explore the White Mage’s method to absorb this immense power. The conflict will probably escalate as Team Natsu attempts to free their comrades from the White Mage’s influence while unraveling her true motives.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 9 recap

In Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 9, titled Whiteout, it is revealed that several Fairy Tail members are under the White Mage's control. The White Mage, showing little concern for Aldoron, focuses on manipulating the guild members to carry out her plans.

After noticing the absence of some members, she orders Elfman and Lisanna to attack Mirajane. Meanwhile, Juvia, who had been freed by Touka, informs Gray and Wendy that the White Mage aims to erase all magic, putting their lives at risk.

Team Natsu learns that the White Mage plans to use the entire guild to ‘white out’ Aldoron after failing to control Mercphobia. Juvia emphasizes in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 9 that defeating the White Mage is their only option, but any wrong move could endanger their friends.

As Aldoron’s ground trembles from the White Out mages breaking one of his orbs, Natsu declares it a battle of Fairy Tail in Drasil. The team splits up to prevent further destruction, with Natsu confronting Gajeel and using Lightning Fire Dragon Mode to break his control.

Simultaneously, Lucy, along with Loke and Virgo, fights the Strauss siblings. Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 9 ends with Lucy equipping the Star Dress Mix: Leo x Virgo Form.

