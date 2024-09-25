Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 13 Sees Erza Vs Laxus Begin; Release Date, Where To Watch And More

With Erza having successfully escaped from Jellal, she has made her way back to the church in order to face off against Laxus, who has already defeated Kiria. As she prepares for battle, Natsu and Happy head towards the back of the town and find Touka, who has seemingly regained control of herself.

The White Wizard then asked for Natsu to save her, leaving fans eager to find out what this entails in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 13. Don’t miss the episode as it drops, and find out the release date, expected plot and more here.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 13 release date and where to watch

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 13 is coming out on Sunday, September 29, 2024, at 5:30 PM JST, as per the official schedule. Fans can watch it on various Japanese networks, including TV Tokyo and TV Osaka, but the air times will differ depending on individual locations.

For those outside Japan, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 13 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Muse Asia’s YouTube channel. Please note that a subscription is required to watch it on the first three platforms.

Expected plot in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 13

According to the title preview, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 13 will be titled Scarlet Showdown. The episode will likely reveal the mystery of Touka, the White Wizard and her connection with Natsu as she interacts with the latter.

Advertisement

Having just defeated Kiria, Laxus will face off against Erza in what promises to be a powerful clash. We may see more about Laxus' internal struggles and his rivalry with Erza be explored as the two prepare to resolve the growing conflict surrounding Aldoron's orbs.

As Fairy Tail’s members continue their battles across different locations, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 13 may also reveal the fate of the remaining orbs and the implications of weakening Aldoron.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 12 recap

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 12 is titled ‘A Card in the Hand.’ Wendy fights Nebaru, who teases her about her Dragon Slayer status before powering up to attack. Meanwhile, Aldoron begins to shake, signaling that another orb has been destroyed.

Laxus, at the Left Hand Town church, realizes this and prepares to weaken Aldoron further. He clashes with Kiria, who desires to control him but is ultimately defeated. Elsewhere, Erza is bound to a tree by Jellal. She manages to surprise him by tricking him into releasing her.

Advertisement

She then ties him up, leaving him behind as she returns to the church. Whereas Natsu continues his battle with Wraith, who has possessed Makarov. Through an ‘earnest’ exchange of blows, Wraith realizes the strength of the bonds between Fairy Tail members.

Regaining his memories, he releases Makarov and departs. Meanwhile, Lucy and her group use Cana's magic cards to capture their allies and prepare to fight back. Wendy continues her pursuit of Nebaru, while Natsu encounters the White Wizard in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 12.

For more updates on the Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest anime, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.