Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 12 Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More

In the last episode of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, fans saw Wraith use Spirit Dragon Slayer magic to remove Natsu’s soul, which eventually lead to a near-death reunion with Zeref, Mavis, August, Larcade, and Igneel in Natsu’s afterlife.

Guided by them, Natsu transformed his soul into a form that can harm Wraith. Wraith then possessed Makarov to enhance his power. Meanwhile, Erza was captured by Jellal, Lucy sought out Cana, and battles involving Skullion, Madmole, Mirajane, and Elfman continued.

With a number of events occurring concurrently, fans are looking forward to the release of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 12 to find out what happens next. Here’s everything you need to know about the episode, including when it’s out, the expected plot and more details.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 12 release date and streaming details

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 12 will be released on Sunday, September 22, 2024, at 5:30 pm JST, according to the official anime schedule. The episode will be broadcast on several Japanese networks, including TV Tokyo and TV Osaka, with varying air times across the country.

International viewers can stream the episode on Crunchyroll, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Muse Asia’s YouTube channel. A subscription is needed to access Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 12 on the first three mentioned platforms.

Expected plot in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 12

As per the title preview at the end of the previous episode, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 12 is titled A Card In The Hand. The episode will focus on the battle between Natsu and Makarov, who is now possessed by Wraith. This conflict will likely be emotional for Natsu, as he must fight someone he deeply respects.

Meanwhile, Laxus's superior combat ability over Kiria was emphasized in the previous episode. Given Laxus's current state under the White Mage's control, there is a possibility that Natsu may have to face Laxus in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 12 or a future episode.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 10 recap

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 11 is titled ‘Wraith, The Spirit Dragon.’ Wendy struggles as she gets trapped in Nebaru's webs, briefly escaping but unable to gain the upper hand. In Left Hand Town, Erza deduces that the Diabolos Guild plans to consume Aldoron, deciding to retrieve the orb while battles rage on elsewhere.

Lucy, battling Elfman and Mirajane, summons Taurus but is overpowered by Skullion and Madmole's sudden interference. Mirajane, enraged, believes Lisanna has been erased by Skullion and launches a fierce attack. However, Lisanna reappears, capturing Lucy and presenting her with a grim choice—either execution or submission to the white doctrine.

Meanwhile, Natsu continues his fight against Wraith in Right Hand Town. After being knocked unconscious and having his soul extracted, Natsu encounters Zeref and Mavis in a dream-like “Beta Heaven.” Encouraged to keep fighting, Natsu returns as an astral projection and injures Wraith. Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 11 ends as Wraith flees and possesses Makarov.

