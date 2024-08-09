Gokurakugai Chapter 20: Utsuro Revealed To Be A Half-Maga; Release Date, Where To Read And More

The confrontation between Alma and Utsuro continues as Alma is forced to use his Maga abilities against his Half-Maga opponent. With Utsuro having regenerated her severed head and more determined than ever to claim him as hers, Alma must either resolve the situation quickly or last until help arrives.

Don’t miss Gokurakugai Chapter 20 to find out what happens next. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

Gokurakugai Chapter 20: Release date and where to read

Gokurakugai Chapter 20 is set to release on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. This translates to a daytime release the previous day at around 3:00 pm GMT / 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET. Keep in mind that release times may differ based on your location and time zone.

For physical copies of the latest chapter, Shuesha’s Jump Square October issue will contain the chapter for reading. International fans can access Gokurakugai Chapter 20 via Viz Media's official websites, MANGAPlus by Shueisha, and the Shonen Jump website.

What to expect in Gokurakugai Chapter 20?

Gokurakugai Chapter 20 is likely to reveal the true extent of Utsuro's abilities, as well as what the capsule she swallowed is and its origins. Her obsession with killing Alma and making him hers may keep Alma from getting away, especially now that he has mentioned another woman’s name (Kanata) before the yandere woman.

As more about her intentions and what she truly desires from Alma are revealed, Tao's investigation into Utsuro and Alma’s whereabouts will continue. She will likely only reach the two towards the middle or the end of Gokurakugai Chapter 20. In the meantime, Tatsuomi may uncover more about Utsuro's connection to Yomi and the strange deaths that have occurred.

Gokurakugai Chapter 19 recap

Gokurakugai Chapter 19 is titled ‘Let’s Make A Suicide Pact,’ and begins as Tao is on the phone with Tatsuomi while driving away from Maki's apartment, where she discovered his corpse. Tatsuomi informs her that Alma and Utsuro, also known as Utsu, were spotted heading towards Coastal Park.

He tells her that Utsuro had been missing for a year, with only blood found in her apartment, leading people to believe she was dead. Tao suspects her involvement in Maki's death. Meanwhile, in Coastal Park, Utsuro viciously attacks Alma, stabbing him multiple times and severing his right hand.

Despite being severely injured, Alma resists her in Gokurakugai Chapter 19, causing Utsuro to express frustration and confusion. She notices a ring on Alma's necklace, identical to one she saw on Yomi’s hand once she was resurrected following numerous suicide attempts.

Utsuro snatches the ring from him, telling him not to cheat on her. Alma, clearly angered, transforms into his half-Maga form in response, severing both of Utsuro's hands and retrieving the ring. As he puts it on, he realizes that Utsuro is the Blood-Loss Death Maga, though Utsuro doesn’t like the word.

After a quick clash, Alma decapitates her, feeling squeamish about cutting a being that looks human. However, Utsuro is unfazed by the loss, as his headless body takes out and swallows a capsule. Her severed head regenerates with a black sclera similar to Alma’s left eye. Gokurakugai Chapter 19 ends as dozens of kitchen knives point at Alma.

