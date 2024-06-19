Gokurakugai Chapter 19: Alma Finds Himself In Danger; Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Alma’s first date has been completely wrecked as he finds himself attacked by Utsuro, a woman clearly displaying yandere tendencies. Fans can only wonder how Alma is going to pull himself out of this mess, and Gokurakugai Chapter 19 will definitely provide answers. Don’t miss the chapter as it releases, so keep reading to get the release date, expected plot, and more here.

Gokurakugai Chapter 19: Release date and where to read

Gokurakugai Chapter 19 is set to release on Wednesday, July 3, 2023, at 4:00 pm JST. This translates to a daytime release the same day at around 7:00 am GMT / 12:00 am PT / 3:00 am ET. Please be aware that release times may differ based on your time zone.

For readers of Shuesha's Jump Square, the chapter will premiere at midnight JST on the same day. International fans can access Gokurakugai Chapter 19 via Viz Media's official websites, MANGAPlus by Shueisha, and the Shonen Jump website.

Expected plot of Gokurakugai Chapter 19

Gokurakugai Chapter 19 will likely continue where the last chapter left off, as Alma struggles to defend himself against Utsuro's somewhat obsessive assault. Tatsuomi will likely end up locating Alma and intervene, rescuing him from Utsuro's clutches.

Fans can also expect Gokurakugai Chapter 19 to reveal that Utsuro, like Alma, has Maga blood and delve into her connection to Yomi, as this was hinted at in the previous chapter. Meanwhile, Tao will likely piece together the connection between Utsuro and the mysterious deaths previously being investigated.

Gokurakugai Chapter 18 recap

Titled Girl Trouble, Gokurakugai Chapter 18 begins with Alma pinned down on the floor by Utsuro as Tao walks in. Tao, smoking casually, bluntly tells Alma to clean up the mess he has created. Alma yells at Utsuro to get off him, but she ignores him and glares at Tao, demanding to know who she is.

Tao returns the question, which irritates Utsuro further, and she asks who Tao is to Alma. When Tao replies, Utsuro's questions become more invasive, asking if Tao is Alma's lover. Tao addresses Alma as ‘Al’ and asks what is going on. As Alma begins to explain, Utsuro starts raving about how cool the name Al is, repeatedly calling him by that name.

Annoyed, Alma tells her to shut up and clarifies that Tao and he are simply employers and employees of the Troubleshooting Agency and that his name is Alma, not Al. Utsuro suddenly seems to understand who he is, leading Alma to wonder if Maki has spoken to her about him. She leaps onto Alma in Gokurakugai Chapter 18, declaring their meeting as fate, while Alma protests that she freaks him out.

The chaotic conversation results in Alma yelling at her to shut up and listen. Utsuro starts crying, and Alma apologizes before asking about her relationship with Maki and why she now claims to like him. Utsuro evades the question about Maki, insisting she likes Alma now, and comments on how love burns brightest with obstacles. Alma mentions that Yaya said something similar once.

Utsuro immediately runs downstairs to confront Yaya upon learning who she is. She demands to know Yaya's relationship with Alma. Utsuro and Alma have another chaotic conversation with Yaya in Gokurakugai Chapter 18. Auntie appears behind Alma, scolding them for interrupting the business. They leave the restaurant after Alma is hit on the head.

Outside, Utsuro apologizes and displays strange behavior. Alma stops her and asks why she acts this way. Utsuro responds that she does it for attention. Alma, exasperated, says she is driving him nuts, which Utsuro interprets as mutual love. Alma quickly corrects her, saying he hates her. Utsuro declares she is falling for him even more.

Alma calls her an alien, to which she responds that she is a person like him in Gokurakugai Chapter 18. He disagrees, offering to get her a bandage before she leaves, but Utsuro demands a date instead, threatening to stalk him if he refuses. Alma reluctantly agrees, and they head to town.

At the office, Tao notices blood on Utsuro's jacket. She calls Yoki, requesting Tatsuomi to search for Alma and investigate Utsuro's background. Tao then heads to the restaurant, where Tao asks for Maki's address. Alma is unsure what to do in the city since he has never been on a date. Utsuro gets excited about this being his first date, but Alma remains indifferent.

She insists on taking the lead, and as they run around the city, Tao arrives at Maki's house, discovering Maki’s rotting carcass with a frown on her face. After their date, Utsuro asks Alma if he had fun. Alma only complains about the money spent.

He tells her to go home, but she clings to him, refusing to leave. Alma suggests they can be friends, but Utsuro ominously declares they can't be ‘just’ friends. She suddenly stabs him in Gokurakugai Chapter 18, leaving Alma confused as he bleeds.

Utsuro blames Alma for not loving her and reveals she thought she would be killed if she pursued him but didn't want Yomi to have him. Gokurakugai Chapter 18 concludes as she says she had decided to take Alma, even if it means dying, so long as she can have every piece of him.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on Alma’s ruined first date in the Gokurakugai manga.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

