Gokurakugai Chapter 21: Utsuro Captured With The Karmic Stake; Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More

As Alma struggled with his injuries and slow healing in the last chapter of Gokurakugai, Utsuro progressively became more aggressive, almost cornering the boy in their fight. Alma ultimately figured out her weakness, and Tao appeared just in time to capture the Maga alive.

Gokurakugai Chapter 21 drops to find out what happens next, and keep reading to find out the release date, where to read it, what to expect, and a recap of the previous chapter.

Gokurakugai Chapter 21: Release date and where to read

Gokurakugai Chapter 21 is set to be released on Friday, October 4, 2024, at 4:00 pm JST, though the exact time may differ depending on your time zone. The chapter will be released in the November 2024 Issue of Shueisha's Jump Square, at midnight JST on the same day.

International readers can access Gokurakugai Chapter 21 on Viz Media’s official site, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus, and the Shonen Jump website. While the former two platforms offer the latest three chapters for free, Shonen Jump requires a subscription for access to the series.

What to expect in Gokurakugai Chapter 21?

Gokurakugai Chapter 21 is likely to explore the aftermath of Tao's intervention in Alma and Utsuro's fight. Tao may explain how she found them and her decision to use the Karmic Stake on Utsuro. They will likely return to home base in the upcoming chapter.

With Utsuro captured, Tao may seek to extract information from her regarding Yomi's motives and the increasing number of disfigured corpses in Gokurakugai Chapter 21. Yomi's reaction to Utsuro's capture will also be a key point, as it could provoke a confrontation, especially since this concerns his perceived “family” of Maga.

Gokurakugai Chapter 20 recap

Gokurakugai Chapter 20 is titled ‘Take My Love!’ The chapter begins with a flashback, where Tao discusses the nature of Maga with Alma, hinting at a link between these creatures’ powers and their death. In the present, the battle between Alma and Utsuro continues.

Utsuro uses psychokinesis to control multiple knives, hitting Alma in the shoulder and back. Despite his injuries, Alma cuts Utsuro’s left hand, but her blood gets into his eyes, causing him pain. Utsuro forms a scythe from her blood and attacks, but Alma narrowly avoids being sliced.

Realizing Utsuro's blood weakens in water, Alma kicks her into a fountain. Utsuro becomes enraged and lunges at Alma, begging for his love. Tao arrives, shooting Utsuro's hands and inserting a Karmic Stake into her heart, subduing her.

With Utsuro unconscious in Gokurakugai Chapter 20, Tao tells Alma they should head home, leaving him surprised by her unexpected intervention.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.