Gokurakugai Chapter 22: Nei’s Backstory To Be Revealed; Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More

Tao and Alma have made it back to home base, where Utsuro was interrogated about Yomi’s plans and abilities. Initially evasive, she eventually opens up about the humanoid Maga after some gentle persuasion from Alma, revealing Yomi’s longing for a ‘family.’

Gokurakugai Chapter 22: Release date and where to read

Fans can look forward to Gokurakugai Chapter 22 releasing on Friday, November 1, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. This means most international fans will have access to the chapter the previous day, at roughly 3:00 pm GMT / 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET, with release times varying by region and time zone.

Gokurakugai Chapter 22 can be accessed by fans via Viz Media's official websites, MANGAPlus by Shueisha, and the Shonen Jump website. For physical copies, fans should check the latest issue of Shueisha's Jump Square to find the most recent chapter.

What to expect in Gokurakugai Chapter 22?

Gokurakugai Chapter 22 will likely continue where the last chapter left off, at the abandoned mansion where a humanoid Maga is seen killing two men. The chapter will likely introduce this man as another member of Yomi's humanoid Maga family.

This character is likely the scarred blond man seen in the ‘family’ portrait of Yomi and the rest of his Maga on the cover of the previous chapter and is also likely connected to the family in the broken photograph seen in the mansion.

On the other hand, Gokurakugai Chapter 22 may instead explore the background of Nei Takarai, a member of the Saragi Anti-Maga Organization. As the little girl in the broken photograph bears a strong resemblance to Nei, the mysterious man may be someone related to her background.

Gokurakugai Chapter 21 recap

Gokurakugai Chapter 21, titled Family, begins with Tao putting Utsuro in the back seat of her vehicle before heading home with Alma. After arriving at Saragi Headquarters, Kisabe treats Alma's injured eye. He is surprised by the slow healing, which Tao attributes to Alma’s encounter with the Blood-loss Death Maga.

Alma acknowledges that Tao's intervention likely saved his life. They head to the interrogation room, where Orono reveals that Utsuro is under control but insists on speaking with Alma alone about Yomi. Despite his reluctance, Alma agrees and receives a list of questions from Orono.

Inside, Utsuro greets him warmly, but her focus on their "relationship" frustrates Alma. He challenges her to see him for who he truly is, not an idealized version, leading to her emotional declaration of love in Gokurakugai Chapter 21.

Alma tries to steer the conversation back to Yomi’s objectives, and Utsuro reveals details about Yomi's plan to create more Maga and mentions other family members, including Yoru, Memeko, and a faint memory of Kanata. Meanwhile, a mysterious figure eliminates a man at a mansion.

