Gokurakugai Chapter 23: Crushing Death Maga’s Identity To Be Exposed; Release Date, Where To Read And More

Nitta has brought Alma and Tao a new case, one which is likely related to the elusive Crushing Death Maga. As the two headed to the mansion, they met Nei, the last survivor of the Takarai estate, who joins them to search for clues.

Now, with the Maga closing in on Alma and Nei’s position, fans cannot wait to see how the two survive the ordeal. Don’t miss Gokurakugai Chapter 23 as it releases, and discover when it’s out, where to read it, the expected plot and a recap of the last chapter’s events here.

Gokurakugai Chapter 23: Release date and where to read

Gokurakugai Chapter 23 will be released on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. This corresponds to a release on Tuesday, December 3, at 3:00 pm GMT / 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET. Please note that release times may vary depending on your time zone.

For those seeking physical copies, the chapter will be available in the latest issue of Shueisha’s Jump Square. International readers can access Gokurakugai Chapter 23 digitally through Viz Media’s official site, MANGAPlus by Shueisha, or the Shonen Jump website.

What to expect in Gokurakugai Chapter 23?

Gokurakugai Chapter 23 will likely reveal who the Crushing Death Maga is as he confronts Alma and Nei, likely the same Maga with a distinctive X-shaped scar from Yomi’s Family. This Maga is believed to be involved in the murder of Nei’s family, although his exact relationship to Nei and her background remains unclear.

Details about the tragic massacre at the mansion may come to light in Gokurakugai Chapter 23, focusing on unmasking the Maga’s motives and the haunting circumstances that left Nei as the sole survivor of her once-prosperous Takarai family.

Gokurakugai Chapter 22 recap

Gokurakugai Chapter 22 is titled ‘The Case Of The Mysterious Deaths At A Certain Mansion.’ The chapter beings with a flashback to Alma’s conversation with Utsuro in the interrogation room. Deciding to take a break, Tao and Orono lead him out.

Utsuro then says that she can remain content, even if Alma’s feelings don’t match hers. When Alma reassures her that he’ll return, she seems uplifted. Elsewhere, a foreman named Nitta approaches Alma and Tao, seeking their help after his men mysteriously died during an inspection of an old mansion.

He suspects unnatural causes, prompting Tao to speculate the deaths were inflicted by a Crushing Death Maga in Gokurakugai Chapter 22. The group arrives at the mansion, meeting Nei, the lone survivor of the estate’s original family.

She decides to join them, hoping to uncover her past. Inside, they encounter a thief who is soon found dead, crushed in a manner confirming the Maga’s presence. Alma, realizing the danger, arms himself with his Karmic Stake, telling Nei to find Tao.

