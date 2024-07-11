I Parry Everything: Complete Release Schedule And Other Details

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the I Parry Everything anime

I Parry Everything or I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I'm the Strongest? I'm Not Even an Adventurer Yet! is a new anime series based on the light novel series written by Nabeshiki and illustrated by Kawaguchi. The first episode of the series, which came out on July 4, 2024, was an instant hit amongst the niche fanbase.

The anime is set to release 12 episodes for its first season and fans are really excited to see where the story of the protagonist, Noor, goes. Here is the complete release schedule of the I Parry Everything anime.

I Parry Everything release schedule

The first episode of I Parry Everything came out on July 4, 2024, Thursday. It seems that the rest of the episodes will also be released every Thursday unless there is an unforeseen change in the schedule. Based on the predetermined schedule of this Summer 2024 anime, here is when the rest of the episodes will come out:

Episode 1 (released): July 4, 2024

Episode 2: July 11, 2024

Episode 3: July 18, 2024

Episode 4: July 25, 2024

Episode 5: August 1, 2024

Episode 6: August 8, 2024

Episode 7: August 15, 2024

Episode 8: August 22, 2024

Episode 9: August 29, 2024

Episode 10: September 5, 2024

Episode 11: September 12, 2024

Episode 12: September 19, 2024

This is the tentative release schedule as of now, but if there are any delays in production for some reason, these dates might change. In that case, OLM, the animation studio behind the project, and their staff will let the fans know about the delay.

Advertisement

What is the I Parry Everything anime about?

The I Parry Everything anime, as mentioned before, is adapted from Nabeshiki’s novel series of the same name. The series has also gotten a manga adaptation illustrated by KRSG. The story revolves around a man named Noor, who aspires to become an adventurer but lacks the necessary skills. However, his unique ability to parry swords with incredible speed, honed through a decade of practice, reignites his hopes. Noor can now parry a thousand swords within the blink of an eye.

The first episode focuses on Noor's backstory, depicting his desire to become an adventurer following his mother's death in his childhood. Despite his determination, he fails all his classes at the adventurer training school, realizing that his only talent is parrying sword attacks, which is insufficient for any Guild Master to consider him. Determined, Noor returns home and spends ten years perfecting his parry skills. Upon his return, the Guild Master takes pity on him and assigns him the rank of F-ranked adventurer, tasked with various manual labor jobs around the city.

Advertisement

One day, Noor hears a cry for help from a cave, where Lady Lyanne and her guards are under attack by a Minotaur. Using his parry skills, Noor kills the Minotaur but flees before Lyanne can ask for his name, feeling ashamed of how long it took him to defeat the creature. He vows to train even harder.

The first episode of I Parry Everything was well-received, with fans praising the intriguing premise of a protagonist with a singular skill and the high-quality animation. Anticipation is high for the upcoming episodes.

ALSO READ: Quality Assurance In Another World Episode 2: Release Date, How To Watch & More