I Parry Everything Episode 1: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I’m the Strongest? I’m Not Even an Adventurer Yet! – or I Parry Everything for short – is an upcoming anime series that has generated significant excitement among fans of fantasy and adventure genres.

With its unique storyline and intriguing characters, the series promises to captivate viewers with its premiere episode, so don’t miss it as it drops. Keep reading to find out I Parry Everything Episode 1’s release date, expected plot, and more.

But first, what is I Parry Everything about?

I Parry Everything is an adaptation of Nabeshiki's light novel series and manga of the same name. The story revolves around Noor, a young man who dreams of becoming an adventurer. He was told that he had no talent as a child, but Noor still dedicates years to perfecting his parrying skills. His dedication turns him into a rather overpowered character, although he remains unaware of his true strength.

Noor's journey begins after rigorous training in his mountain home. Returning to the Kingdom of Clays, he is oblivious to the existing conflicts and challenges that await him. The series not only points out Noor's physical abilities but also his determination and growth as he navigates through his various adventures in I Parry Everything.

The series is being animated by Studio OLM, known for their work on The Apothecary Diaries and Summer Time Rendering. With their expertise, fans can expect high-quality animation and faithful adaptation of the source material.

I Parry Everything Episode 1: Release date and where to stream

I Parry Everything Episode 1 is scheduled to release on July 5, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on July 4, at around 3:00 pm GMT / 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET. Keep in mind that the exact release times can vary by individual location and time zones.

In Japan, I Parry Everything Episode 1 will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, AT-X and other networks. Fans outside of Japan will need to keep an eye on announcements from their preferred streaming services to catch the series.

While the international streaming platforms for the series have not been officially announced, it is expected to be available on popular platforms like Netflix or Crunchyroll soon. Initially, it will be available for streaming on HIDIVE, ABEMA, and d Anime Store.

Expected plot of I Parry Everything Episode 1

I Parry Everything Episode 1 will be titled I Parry The Cow, according to the anime’s official website. The first episode will introduce viewers to Noor and his exceptional parrying skills. The story will begin with Noor's harsh judgment at the training institute in the royal capital, where he is deemed talentless.

Refusing to give up, Noor will spend years honing his parrying abilities, eventually becoming capable of deflecting a thousand wooden swords. When he returns, he will only register himself as a low-ranked adventurer, performing menial tasks for the guild.

Noor's fate takes a turn when he encounters a young girl being attacked by monsters on the outskirts of town. This chance meeting will set off a chain of events that will change his life forever, and fans can expect Noor to fight off a Minotaur to save her in I Parry Everything Episode 1. The episode may also introduce characters like Lynneburg Clay, Ines Harness, and Rolo.

For more updates on Noor’s adventures in the I Parry Everything anime, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

