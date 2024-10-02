If My Wife Becomes An Elementary School Student Episode 1: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

If My Wife Becomes An Elementary School Student (aka TsumaSho) is a romantic-comedy series by Yayu Murata with a rather dicey plot. The main characters are an office worker and his late wife, who is now returning as a young child.

Don’t miss If My Wife Becomes An Elementary School Student Episode 1 to find out the direction in which the series will take. Here’s everything you need to know about the episode, including the release date, the expected plot, and more details.

But first, what is TsumaSho about?

If My Wife Becomes An Elementary School Student, or TsumaSho for short, follows Keisuke Niijima, a grieving husband who has spent the last decade mourning the loss of his wife, Takae. After her death, Keisuke struggled to cope with daily life and became emotionally detached from their daughter, Mai.

Their relationship suffered, with the two barely interacting. One day, a young girl named Marika Shiraishi shows up at Keisuke's door, claiming to be the reincarnation of his late wife, Takae. While skeptical at first, Keisuke is eventually convinced when Marika reveals personal details that only Takae would know.

This surreal encounter in ‘If My Wife Becomes An Elementary School Student’ prompts Keisuke to reconsider his life and relationships, particularly with Mai, as he navigates the strange reality of having his wife back, albeit in a child's body.

If My Wife Becomes An Elementary School Student Episode 1 release date and where to watch

If My Wife Becomes An Elementary School Student Episode 1 is set to premiere on October 6, 2024, at 10 pm JST, according to the anime's official website. For Japanese viewers, the episode will air on channels such as Tokyo MX, Sun Television, BSII, and AT-X.

International fans can catch the series on Crunchyroll, where If My Wife Becomes An Elementary School Student Episode 1 will be available for streaming 30 minutes after its broadcast in Japan, complete with English subtitles.

Expected plot in If My Wife Becomes An Elementary School Student Episode 1

According to the anime’s official website, If My Wife Becomes An Elementary School Student Episode 1 will be titled Family Again. Viewers can expect to see Keisuke’s early life with Takae, from their first meeting to their romantic journey.

The episode begins with Keisuke, a regular office worker, falling in love with Takae, a woman he meets through business. Their relationship eventually blossoms, leading to dates, a proposal, and marriage.

Their daughter, Mai, is born, and the family enjoys a brief period of happiness. However, this joy is tragically cut short when Takae dies, leaving Keisuke devastated and lost. He withdraws from life, including his relationship with Mai, as he struggles to move forward.

Ten years after her death, when Keisuke is still drowning in grief, a young girl named Marika appears in If My Wife Becomes An Elementary School Student Episode 1, claiming to be Takae's reincarnation.

