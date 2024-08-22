Is One Piece Live Action Season 2 Skipping Alabasta Arc? Here's What You Can Expect

The One Piece fandom is abuzz with the news of new casting being announced for the live-action Netflix adaptation. However, the disappointment of some fans is also palpable at the same time. Incidentally, it has come out that one of the fan favorite arcs of the series, the Alabasta arc, will not make it in the second season. Interestingly, this news has also brought relief to a faction of the fandom, and the reason seems to have its roots in the first season of the live-action series.

Eiichiro Oda’s announcement on the 20th of August brought excitement for many fans who were waiting with bated breath to find out who will be playing their favorite characters. As the declaration teased at Tony Tony Chopper, Miss All Sunday, as well as Vivi Nefertari’s character choices, the happiness in the fan base peaked.

It also brought with it the news of them foregoing the Alabasta arc in the second season of the One Piece live action production. As many fans were hoping for the adaptation of that specific arc, it disappointed them.

Although according to many, this announcement showed that the team working to make the live action series a success, are actually open to receiving criticisms, as well as utilize them to make the output better.

The greatest complaint about the first season of the series many had was that it had to trade off some storylines as well as crucial moments from the manga to adapt 95 chapters. Especially with the Monkey D. Garp's story, which, even though, was shown much earlier in the series, failed to give it enough screen time to flesh it out properly.

So, the fans argued that it should have either been scrapped or shortened into something more proportional to the overall pacing. As such, it seems like learning from that, they decided to avoid making the same mistake again. Only time will tell if the decision will have a positive or negative impact on the series, but the fans seem hopeful about it.

Thankfully, with a remake anime series in the works , along with the live-action series, it seems like the fans will surely have their hands full for the time being.

