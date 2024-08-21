One Piece Chapter 1124 Brief Spoilers: Kizaru Mourns His Best Friend As Lilith Awakens; DEETS

The One Piece Chapter 1124 brief spoilers have finally been leaked online and seem to extend the aftermath of the recent end of the Egghead Arc. According to leaks from reliable source Pew (@pewpiece), the chapter explores the ongoing impact of the arc’s events.

The spoilers reveal that Kizaru will be seen breaking down over the murder of his best friend, bursting with the mixed emotions he has experienced throughout the Egghead Arc. For a glimpse into the upcoming events, here’s everything we know about the One Piece Chapter 1124 spoilers.

One Piece Chapter 1124: Brief spoilers

According to the One Piece Chapter 1124 brief spoilers that have been released, the upcoming chapter will be titled ‘Best Friend.’ The chapter’s cover page will entail a continuation of Yamato's journey across Wano. During her pilgrimage, Yamato saves a woman's life, though specific details about this encounter remain sparse.

The chapter then begins at Big News Morgans, who is eager to broadcast some significant developments in the world: Eustass Kid’s defeat at the hands of Shanks, Trafalgar Law’s loss to Blackbeard, and Luffy’s recent activities on Egghead Island.

However, his efforts are met with resistance from Vivi D. Nefertari in the One Piece Chapter 1124 spoilers. Although the nature of their argument is not entirely clear, it is implied that Vivi passionately argues with Morgans to prevent this information from spreading.

This is likely to protect Luffy and his allies from further scrutiny or danger. The chapter then shifts focus to the interaction between Akainu (Sakazuki) and Kizaru (Borsalino). Akainu contacts Egghead Island, confronting Kizaru and accusing him of failing his mission.

Kizaru's response is emotionally charged, a stark departure from his typically calm demeanor. With tears in his eyes, Kizaru retorts, asking Akainu if he has ever had to kill his best friend. Kizaru then challenges Akainu to come to Egghead and witness the situation firsthand in the One Piece Chapter 1124 spoilers.

The spoilers then transition to the Elbaf ship, where the Straw Hat Pirates are shown in a state of despair. This is because they believe they have failed to rescue Dr. Vegapunk. However, this sense of defeat is short-lived as Vegapunk Lilith awakens.

She reassures the Straw Hats by reminding them that she too is a Vegapunk, thereby implying that their mission was not a failure after all. Her words seem to lift their spirits, as the Straw Hats and the Giants celebrate with Lilith in the One Piece Chapter 1124 spoilers.

The brief spoilers state that, in the final moments of the chapter, a mysterious silhouetted figure is seen on the coast of Elbaf. This individual is shown drinking and simply utters the word “come,” as if beckoning the Straw Hats towards them.

The identity of this character is left ambiguous in the One Piece Chapter 1124 spoilers, with the panel offering little detail to ascertain who they might be. Speculation among fans is rampant, with some theorizing that it could be the character seen drinking with Crocus. However, this remains uncertain at the moment.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release of canonical content.