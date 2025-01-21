Ishura Season 2 Episode 3: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode, ‘Linaris the Obsidian’, introduced Lana the Moon Tempest, a spy for the New Principality of Lithia, assigned to escort mercenaries Shalk the Sound Slicer and Higuare the Pelagic home. Along the journey, they fended off wyverns and outlaws.

In Aureatia, Harghent the Still embarked on a dragon hunt to gain renown. Linaris the Obsidian is also introduced this episode. The introductions are a set up for the upcoming Royal Games, a decisive contest among heroes.

Ishura Season 2 Episode 3 will focus on the theft of a cursed demon sword left behind by Toroa, a figure shrouded in ominous legends. The episode will follow Eryze the Duskshadow, who seeks the blade despite its deadly history.

Concurrently, a golem battle will unfold. This will see the involvement of Mestrel Exile of the Box of Omniscience. In this fight, fans will witness Mestrel suffer a catastrophic injury, where his body will be pierced and scattered.

Titled ‘Toroa the Awful and Mestelexil the Box of Desperate Knowledge,’ Ishura Season 2 Episode 3 will be out on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at 11 pm JST. It will be broadcast on various TV channels in Japan, including Tokyo MX, BS Nippon Television, and Sun Television, among others.

The episode will also be available for local streaming on platforms such as Disney+, ABEMA, and Kadokawa’s YouTube channel. International viewers can watch both Ishura Season 2 Episode 3 and the entire first season on Disney+ and other regional streaming services.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.