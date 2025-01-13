Ishura Season 2 Episode 2: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Ishura Season 2 Episode 2 will be introducing a new character, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, expected plot, and more details on the upcoming episode here.
The premiere episode of Season 2 opened with the Great Particle Storm, a destructive phenomenon that disintegrates humans. Mele, a giant, diverted a flood with his bow, saving a village. Meanwhile, Kuuro the Cautious escaped pursuers with help from his homunculus partner.
He killed them before meeting Elea, who escorted him to the Aureatia Kingdom. En route through marshlands, they encountered a worm. Before Kuuro could act, Soujirou intervened and killed the beast, showing off his combat abilities.
Ishura Season 2 Episode 2 is set to introduce Linaris, a new character. Following the pattern of the first episode, another character might also be revealed. Both may be connected to the Royal Games, a competition to select a hero.
Titled Linaris the Obsidian, Ishura Season 2 Episode 2 is set to release on January 15, 2025, at 11 pm JST. The release time will vary in different regions worldwide. In Japan, the episode will air on various TV networks, including Tokyo MX, BS Nippon TV, Sun TV, and others.
Additionally, the episode will be available on Japanese streaming platforms like ABEMA. International viewers can stream Ishura Season 2 Episode 2, along with the entire series, on Disney+ and other local streaming services.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.