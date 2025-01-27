Ishura Season 2 Episode 4: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘Toroa the Awful and Mestelexil the Box of Desperate Knowledge,’ fans saw Elgite being tasked to retrieve cursed swords left behind by the legendary swordsman, Toroa the Awful. Despite being armed with rifles to combat Toroa’s power, Elgite and his team ended up ambushed in the forest.

A flashback revealed Yakon the Sanctuary, who became Toroa the Awful, collecting cursed swords to avenge his father. Meanwhile, Mestelexil, a robot with regenerative Word Arts, battled and defeated rival robots, earning a human’s gratitude with a cherished flower.

Ishura Season 2 Episode 4 is expected to introduce Atrazek, a calamity likely to be established as the series’ main antagonist. Known as Atrazek the Particle Storm, the creature is said to erase one’s existence. The episode may see it present itself as a dire threat.

Although referred to as a storm, the entity is actually an ancient Wurm from the Yamaga Barrens. Being the first of a multi-part storyline, the upcoming episode will likely explore the origins and impact of Atrazek while introducing key characters and events linked to this ominous phenomenon.

Titled ‘Atrazek the Particle Storm, Part One,’ Ishura Season 2 Episode 4 will be released on January 29, 2025, at 11 pm JST. The episode will air on various Japanese TV channels, including Tokyo MX, BS Nippon TV, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, Yamanashi TV, and many others.

In addition to these broadcasts, the episode will be available for streaming on Japanese platforms like ABEMA. For international audiences, Ishura Season 2 Episode 4, along with the full series, will be accessible on Disney+ and other local streaming services.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.